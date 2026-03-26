GEEKVAPE Unveils “GEEK STORE” Concept at Vapexpo Paris, Showcasing Future Retail Experience for Partners

Paris, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From March 22 to 23, GEEKVAPE appeared at Vapexpo Paris, presenting its booth in the form of a “GEEK STORE” concept flagship. The showcase served as a comprehensive demonstration of the brand’s newly refreshed visual identity (VI) within retail environments. More than a product display, the exhibition marked a systematic expression of GEEKVAPE’s vision for future retail spaces, brand evolution, and sustainable development.

Centered around the concept of a “Future Store Experience,” the booth featured a highly recognizable brand-orange palette, an open-plan layout, a central entrance axis, clearly defined product zones, and dedicated consultation areas. Together, these elements created an immersive environment that closely resembled a real flagship store. For visiting retailers and partners, the booth was not merely an exhibition space, but a GEEKVAPE store brought directly onto the show floor—offering a more intuitive understanding of the brand’s refreshed retail identity.

Through this concept flagship, GEEKVAPE demonstrated how its new VI system translates into real-world retail applications. From spatial design to visual language, and from product display to merchandising logic, the booth conveyed a clear strategic direction: the brand is evolving from standalone product presentation toward a more integrated retail experience. This store-driven exhibition approach also provided partners in France and across Europe with a tangible reference for GEEKVAPE’s future retail presence.









At Vapexpo Paris, GEEKVAPE also introduced new products including the FORCE and Aegis Mini 5. The FORCE highlights further optimization in technical performance and adaptability across diverse usage scenarios, enriching the brand’s product portfolio. While FORCE reflects GEEKVAPE’s continuous evolution in performance and user experience, the Aegis series continues to embody the brand’s long-standing commitment to reliability and a spirit of challenge.





In the showcase window area, the Aegis series took center stage, highlighted by a striking Mount Everest installation. Notably, GEEKVAPE became the world’s first vaping brand to summit Mount Everest last year. As a key product marking the brand’s 10th anniversary, the Legend 5 10th Anniversary Edition is more than a device—it represents a milestone in GEEKVAPE’s journey. Inspired by Mount Everest, its design incorporates the natural imagery of “Everest Sunrise” and elements of mountaineering, translating the brand’s decade-long pursuit of progress into a tangible visual expression.





For GEEKVAPE, Everest symbolizes more than altitude—it stands as a testament to endurance, innovation, and unwavering belief. This spirit is not confined to brand storytelling but is deeply embedded in product philosophy and user experience. As the pioneer of the “Tri-Proof” concept, GEEKVAPE showcased the Aegis series’ signature durability through a continuous two-day water exposure test, during which the devices maintained stable performance and full functionality. The debut of the Aegis Mini 5 further extends this legacy, delivering a more refined product expression that reflects the brand’s commitment to continuous progress and breakthrough.





In addition to new and classic product lines, this exhibition also marked the first time GEEKVAPE incorporated ESG-related themes into its booth presentation. Through this initiative, the brand aims to communicate its ongoing focus on sustainability to both industry stakeholders and partners. According to publicly available information, GEEKVAPE has been steadily advancing its ESG efforts, and bringing this theme into the exhibition space offers a more direct and tangible representation of its long-term direction.

As an extension of this theme, GEEKVAPE also showcased NEUTRA. Guided by the design philosophy of “Less is More,” NEUTRA integrates functionality with environmental considerations, adopting a refillable system to support low-carbon and sustainable practices. This product not only enriches the overall presentation of the concept flagship but also reflects GEEKVAPE’s effort to translate sustainability from a corporate initiative into product-level innovation.

From the concept flagship store to the integrated presentation of new products, classic series, and ESG initiatives, GEEKVAPE delivers a clear message through its presence at Vapexpo Paris: the brand’s evolution is expanding beyond products into retail environments, user experience, and long-term responsibility. This exhibition marks not only a key moment for the French market but also a milestone at GEEKVAPE’s 10th anniversary—representing a comprehensive expression of its future vision for retail, innovation, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, GEEKVAPE will continue to drive growth through innovation and define its future through responsibility, working alongside global partners to explore a higher-quality and more sustainable path for the industry.

Disclaimer

This document is intended solely for industry media and B2B partners for business communication purposes. It is not intended as advertising or promotion to end consumers. Vaping products contain nicotine, an addictive substance, and are intended only for adult smokers.