Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Projected to Hit $8.71 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.71 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.31% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The Intravenous Iron Drugs Market is witnessing robust growth due to the increased preference for intravenous iron over oral iron, especially for patients with iron deficiency anemia resulting from chronic diseases, malabsorption, and intolerance to oral iron.





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The preference for parenteral iron formulations can be attributed to the better efficacy of intravenous iron formulations, faster correction of hemoglobin levels, and improved compliance. With approximately 1.62 billion people worldwide suffering from anemia, as per the World Health Organization, the need for efficient and rapid treatment options for this condition is growing rapidly, thereby favoring the growth prospects of intravenous iron drug manufacturers.

The U.S. Intravenous Iron Drugs Market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.44% during the forecast period. The U.S. Intravenous Iron Drugs Market dominates the global market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease and well-established medical infrastructure and favorable government policies, including Medicare Part B.

The U.S. Intravenous Iron Drugs Market has a number of established players like American Regent, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Rockwell Medical. The robust pipeline of branded and biosimilar products further supports the growth prospects of the U.S. Intravenous Iron Drugs Market.

Rising Disease Burden Accelerates Market Demand

Chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and cancer-related anemia continue to remain major contributors to disease incidence. Iron deficiency anemia is a major contributor to anemia, accounting for almost 50% of total anemia incidence.

CKD is particularly prevalent among patients undergoing dialysis. IV iron is an integral part of managing anemia in these patients. With an estimated 5.4 million patients undergoing dialysis by 2030, the need for IV iron is an integral part of healthcare delivery. Cancer incidence is also rising; an estimated 20 million patients will undergo cancer diagnosis in 2022. IV iron is an integral part of cancer therapy.

Healthcare providers increasingly prefer IV iron formulations over erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) due to better efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and better patient outcomes.

Safety Concerns and Complexity of Administration Act as Market Restraints

Despite an attractive market scenario, IV iron faces significant challenges in terms of hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylactic shock, particularly in iron dextran formulations. These reactions require specialized administration of IV iron formulations in a safe environment. These factors increase the cost of therapy.

Regulatory authorities such as the U.S. FDA have introduced stringent safety protocols to mitigate risks. These factors act as significant challenges to IV iron formulations. These factors act as significant challenges in developing regions of the world where healthcare infrastructure is limited in terms of IV iron formulations.

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Drug Type

The iron sucrose component was also found to hold the highest revenue share of about 38.42% in 2025, owing to its established safety and efficacy record of more than two decades globally. The ferric carboxymaltose component is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.24% during the period of 2026-2035, because of its unique advantage of delivering up to 1,000 mg of elemental iron in a single infusion of 15 minutes, thus reducing the number of infusion visits.

By Application

The chronic kidney disease segment held the largest share of the application segment market at around 44.86% in 2025 due to entrenched use of IV iron therapy for the management of anemia in the setting of CKD, especially for dialysis-dependent individuals globally. The application segment for the treatment of cancer is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.45% from 2025 to 2035, driven by the increasing recognition of the impact of anemia on the toxicity.

By Distribution Channel

Similarly, hospital pharmacies retained the highest distribution share of about 64.32% in the year 2025, as IV iron infusion is intrinsically a clinical procedure that requires the presence of trained nursing personnel globally. The online pharmacies segment, however, is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate of 12.18% during the forecast period, given the rise of specialty pharmacy platforms globally.

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Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Regional Insights:

The intravenous iron medication market's fastest-growing category is Asia Pacific, which is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.47% between 2020 and 2035. The remarkably high prevalence of iron deficiency anemia among women in reproductive age groups and dialysis patients in China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are the key drivers for the intravenous iron medication market in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2025, North America accounted for over 39.24% of the regional revenue share in the intravenous iron medication market. A sizable dialysis population, sophisticated outpatient infusion facilities, an advantageous Medicare and Medicaid system for IV iron medications under the ESRD Prospective Payment System, and a supportive regulatory environment for continued label expansion are the reasons for this.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , CSL Vifor received EMA approval for expanded Ferinject labeling covering iron deficiency in symptomatic chronic heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction, estimated to add over 11 million newly addressable patients across the European Union.

, CSL Vifor received EMA approval for expanded Ferinject labeling covering iron deficiency in symptomatic chronic heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction, estimated to add over 11 million newly addressable patients across the European Union. In March 2024, Pharmacosmos published results from the FERWALK trial demonstrating that a single infusion of ferric derisomaltose significantly improved 6-minute walk distance and quality of life scores in iron-deficient heart failure patients at 12 weeks, strengthening its cardiology indication pipeline.

Major Intravenous Iron Drugs Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

CSL Vifor (Vifor Pharma)

Pharmacosmos A/S

American Regent, Inc. (Luitpold Pharmaceuticals)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (Covis Pharma)

Rockwell Medical, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Shield Therapeutics plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Pfizer Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Wockhardt Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Quimica Clinica Aplicada S.A. (QCA)

Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Segmentation

By Drug Type

Iron Dextran

Iron Sucrose

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Other Drug Types

By Application

Chronic Kidney Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cancer

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

IRON DEFICIENCY ANEMIA BURDEN METRICS – helps you understand regional prevalence trends across gender and age cohorts, along with the rising disease burden driven by CKD, IBD, cancer comorbidities, and increasing dialysis patient population impacting IV iron demand.

– helps you understand regional prevalence trends across gender and age cohorts, along with the rising disease burden driven by CKD, IBD, cancer comorbidities, and increasing dialysis patient population impacting IV iron demand. CLINICAL EFFICACY & OUTCOME BENCHMARKING – helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness through hemoglobin response rates, comparative efficacy versus oral iron and ESA therapies, along with transfusion reduction outcomes in critical care settings.

– helps you evaluate treatment effectiveness through hemoglobin response rates, comparative efficacy versus oral iron and ESA therapies, along with transfusion reduction outcomes in critical care settings. SAFETY & ADVERSE EVENT ANALYSIS – helps you assess risk profiles across IV iron formulations by analyzing adverse event incidence rates, enabling better clinical decision-making and product positioning.

– helps you assess risk profiles across IV iron formulations by analyzing adverse event incidence rates, enabling better clinical decision-making and product positioning. REIMBURSEMENT & PRICING INSIGHTS – helps you understand country-level reimbursement frameworks, Medicare Part B dynamics, formulary positioning, and price variations between branded and biosimilar IV iron drugs influencing market adoption.

– helps you understand country-level reimbursement frameworks, Medicare Part B dynamics, formulary positioning, and price variations between branded and biosimilar IV iron drugs influencing market adoption. DRUG PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – helps you identify future growth opportunities through analysis of ongoing clinical trials, regulatory approvals, label expansions, and emerging formulations across key regions.

– helps you identify future growth opportunities through analysis of ongoing clinical trials, regulatory approvals, label expansions, and emerging formulations across key regions. COMPETITIVE BIOSIMILAR IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you anticipate market shifts by tracking biosimilar entry timelines, pricing pressure, and their impact on revenue trends and competitive intensity.

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