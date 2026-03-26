The New Era of Quantitative Finance: A Comprehensive Analysis of Leading AI Cryptocurrency Trading Robot Platforms in 2026

London, UK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conflux Capital, a London-based AI-driven quantitative trading platform specializing in automated cryptocurrency investment, today announced the launch of an expanded suite of AI trading strategies alongside a new user incentive program. The move aims to broaden access to algorithmic trading tools for both retail and institutional participants in the cryptocurrency market.

The newly introduced strategy packages are designed to accommodate varying risk profiles and investment goals, leveraging the platform’s existing quantitative finance infrastructure. Conflux Capital’s system integrates artificial intelligence, algorithmic models, and automated execution to analyze market data and execute trades across multiple exchanges without manual intervention.

Unlike traditional rule-based trading bots, the platform emphasizes data-driven decision-making, using real-time market trend analysis and price fluctuation modeling to identify trading opportunities. The system operates on institutional-grade infrastructure intended to support continuous stability in the 24/7 cryptocurrency market.

“We are focused on making AI-powered trading more accessible while maintaining performance and risk controls,” said a company representative. “The expanded strategy suite and new user program reflect our commitment to lowering barriers for individual investors who seek systematic, data-backed approaches.”

As part of the new initiative, first-time users who complete registration receive a $20 real trading credit, allowing them to test platform strategies without an initial deposit. Returns generated from active strategies are credited to user accounts on the following trading day. Once an account balance reaches $100, users may withdraw funds to a personal cryptocurrency wallet or allocate them toward additional strategy packages.

Conflux Capital structures its operations around five core principles: transparency through visible performance metrics, reliability via institutional-grade infrastructure, ease of use to reduce entry complexity, security through risk controls, and performance driven by quantitative strategies.

As automated trading tools become increasingly central to modern cryptocurrency participation, Conflux Capital seeks to provide a regulated-compliant (where applicable) and user-oriented platform for investors seeking efficiency and consistency through algorithmic execution.

About Conflux Capital

Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Conflux Capital is an AI-driven quantitative trading platform focused on automated cryptocurrency investment. The company combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and automated execution to deliver trading strategies designed for efficiency and consistency.

Media Contact

Website: https://confluxcapital.com

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Email: info@confluxcapital.com

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any investment product or strategy. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Individuals should conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified financial professionals before making any investment decisions. Neither Conflux Capital nor the publisher assumes responsibility for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this information.