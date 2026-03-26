Sironax Appoints Clive Wang to Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sironax, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic, and rare diseases, today announced that Clive Wang, Managing Director at YF Capital, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wang brings significant investment and operational leadership in driving the growth of a broad variety of life science companies.

“We are pleased to welcome Clive to our Board of Directors at this exciting time for our company,” said Dr. Shefali Agarwal, Sironax President and CEO. “His extensive global life sciences experience complements the current strength of our Board as we advance our clinical-stage programs with first- or potentially best-in-class molecules. While adding a new director, we also recognize and thank Albert Huang for his many contributions to Sironax as a Board member for nearly four years.”

Mr. Wang leads healthcare investment activities at YF Capital. Previously, he served as Vice President of Investment and Financing at Biokin Pharma and as Managing Director at Firstlight Capital. Earlier in his career, he was an Executive Director at OrbiMed and held positions at IDG Capital and McKinsey & Company.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at Sironax, which has built a strong scientific foundation and a promising pipeline,” said Mr. Wang. “I look forward to working with the management team and fellow directors to support the company’s continued growth and advancement of innovative therapies for patients.”

Mr. Wang received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Fudan University, a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Chicago, and a master’s degree in molecular pharmacology and experimental therapeutics from the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

About Sironax

Sironax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for neurodegenerative, inflammatory and immunological, metabolic and rare diseases. Founded in 2017, the company has built a diverse pipeline of programs by targeting contributors of aging, degeneration, metabolic dysfunction, and inflammation. Sironax is conducting clinical studies with SARM1 inhibitor SIR2501, NAMPT activator SIR4156, and RIPK1 inhibitor SIR9900, in addition to ongoing preclinical research. The company was named to the 2025 Endpoints 11 list of the most promising biotech startups. For more information, visit sironax.com.

Contact Information

Investors/Media

Erik Kopp

Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

PR@sironax.com

Business Development

Yan Lu, Ph.D.

Senior Director, Business Development and Corporate Strategy

BD@sironax.com