Tilray Brands Announces Partnership with Popsicle® to Launch Popsicle Adult Beverages

Iconic Popsicle® Flavors Reimagined as Ready-to-Drink Hard Beverages Through New Licensing Agreement





NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is teaming up with The Magnum Ice Cream Company , the world’s largest ice cream company, to give an adult upgrade to a beloved classic. Today, Tilray is announcing its line of exclusive Popsicle® Hard flavored ready-to-drink beverages, inspired by the iconic flavors Popsicle fans grew up with to bring a nostalgic favorite into a new format for 21+ consumers in the U.S.

By pairing Tilray’s beverage innovation expertise with Popsicle’s beloved legacy and fanbase, Tilray has set out to capture the taste and joy of Popsicle with an added 5% ABV kick, available in non-carbonated Hard Cherry, Hard Orange and Hard Grape. The Popsicle Hard Variety Pack will include 4 of each fan-favorite flavor and will be rolling out this March in select retailers nationwide.

Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer, Tilray Beverages U.S., said, “At Tilray Beverages, we are focused on building a dynamic portfolio of brands that connect with consumers across new occasions. Popsicle is an iconic, nostalgic brand beloved in households everywhere, and we see a tremendous opportunity to translate those familiar flavors into a new adult refreshment experience. This partnership demonstrates how Tilray’s beverage platform can bring innovative brand collaborations to market quickly and at scale.”

Mr. Pinakatt, continued, “By bringing the classic flavors of Popsicle into a new format, we’re creating a fun, nostalgic experience for consumers while introducing something entirely new to the adult beverage aisle.”

Because summer wouldn’t be complete without the ever-popular red, white and blue Popsicle ice pop, Tilray’s exclusive Popsicle Hard Firecracker beverage will launch in May 2026 - blending consumers’ love for the festive flavor in this new format. Available in 12 packs of 12-ounce slim cans, the Popsicle Hard Variety Packs can be found at major retailers across the country including, Walmart, Kroger, Albertson’s, Safeway, Food Lion, Ingles and Buc-ees.

To learn more about Popsicle Hard flavored malt beverages, please visit: www.popsiclehard.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, 12 R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com

About Tilray Beverages

Tilray Beverages, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading beverage platform with a diverse portfolio of award-winning craft beers, spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks. Its portfolio includes 10 Barrel Brewing, Alpine Beer, Atwater Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, Breckenridge Brewery, Breckenridge Distillery, BrewDog, Casa Breck, Green Flash Brewing Company, Hi*Ball Energy, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Liquid Love, Mock One, Montauk Brewing Company, Mountain Shot, Redhook Brewery, Revolver Brewing, Shock Top, Square Mile Cider, SweetWater Brewery, Terrapin Beer and Widmer Brothers. Leveraging state-of-the-art production facilities and a robust distribution network, Tilray Beverages is focused on expanding premium and mainstream beverage offerings across the United States and international markets.

For more information on Tilray Brands visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e00f8df-4a96-4af5-8d8c-092883e4bb18