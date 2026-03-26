Sportradar Expands Partnership with Hard Rock Bet, Adding Official Data from the PGA TOUR and Ultimate Fighting Championship

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced it has deepened its multi-year agreement with Hard Rock Bet, adding official PGA TOUR and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) data, odds, and enhanced in-play betting capabilities to its existing suite of services in the U.S.

Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook players will benefit from new in-play offerings for the PGA TOUR, rights Sportradar acquired through its IMG ARENA acquisition, including dynamic micro markets such as hole winner and hole score. These new markets are complemented by advanced visualizations designed to enhance the live betting experience, featuring a real-time leaderboard with play-by-play commentary, 3D shot tracking for every hole, and automated insights throughout each round.

For UFC events, Hard Rock Bet users will gain access to an expanded range of in-play micro markets, including strikes attempted and landed, as well as takedowns, alongside a live match tracker with in-fight statistics, official branding, and fighter imagery, creating a more immersive, data-driven fan experience.

Through the partnership, Sportradar continues to power Hard Rock Bet with a broad portfolio of betting markets and real-time products, including live match trackers, APIs, and an extensive AV portfolio spanning more than 700,000 events annually across major sports.

Eduard Blonk, Chief Commercial Officer, Sportradar said: “We’re bringing the full scale of our official data, odds and AV portfolio to Hard Rock Bet’s customers. The addition of our newly acquired PGA TOUR and UFC content can help operators unlock more dynamic in-play betting opportunities and deepen fan engagement. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to enhance the live sports experience for Hard Rock Bet’s customers across North America.”

Mike Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and COO, Hard Rock Digital said: “By continuing to integrate Sportradar’s content, we’re giving players more ways to engage with the action on our top-rated app. This partnership strengthens Hard Rock Bet’s differentiated experience and supports our goal of delivering a simple, personalized journey that keeps fans connected to the moments they care about most.”

With 4.9 stars in the App Store, Hard Rock Bet is the highest-rated real money sports betting app in the United States. Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android and can also be played on desktop via HardRock.bet.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting and the primary vendor to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for sports betting. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRock.bet and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For more, visit HardRockDigital.com.

Contacts

Sportradar

Sandra Lee - Media

Sandra.lee@sportradar.com

Jim Bombassei – Investor Relations

j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Hard Rock Digital

Jon Chapper

Jon.chapper@hardrockdigital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4918f68b-119b-49a0-9a18-2433c19080e2