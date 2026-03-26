Dairy Products Market to Surpass USD 1 Trillion by 2031 Driven by Functional Nutrition and Sustainable Dairy Practices, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the dairy products market size was valued at USD 1.01 trillion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.30 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period. The market is witnessing steady expansion driven by rising demand for fortified dairy offerings, advancements in lactose-free and functional formulations, and strong government support for dairy infrastructure. As consumer preferences evolve toward health-focused and sustainable nutrition, the dairy products market is transforming into a value-added, innovation-led industry.

Dairy Products Market Trends Shaping Industry Evolution

One of the most prominent dairy products market trends is the shift toward functional and health-oriented consumption. Dairy is no longer perceived as a basic nutritional staple but as a platform for delivering targeted health benefits such as gut health, immunity, and metabolic balance.

Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating probiotics, prebiotics, and high-protein formulations into their product portfolios. This transition is supported by regulatory developments and scientific validation of dairy’s health benefits, strengthening consumer trust and driving premiumization across the dairy products market.

Rising Demand for Functional and Probiotic Dairy

The growth of preventive healthcare is significantly influencing the growth of the dairy products market. Consumers are actively seeking products that support digestive health and overall wellness, leading to increased demand for probiotic-rich dairy items.Yogurt, in particular, is emerging as a key growth segment within the dairy products market analysis, driven by its association with gut health and immunity. Innovations in probiotic strains, protein enrichment, and convenient formats such as drinkable yogurt are expanding consumption occasions.This trend is encouraging manufacturers to invest in clinical validation and product differentiation, positioning functional dairy as a premium category within the broader market.

Expansion of Specialized Dairy Variants

The availability of tailored dairy products is expanding the global consumer base and driving diversification within the dairy products market. Options such as lactose-free milk, A2 milk, grass-fed dairy, and protein-fortified variants are gaining widespread acceptance. These specialized offerings cater not only to consumers with dietary restrictions but also to those seeking enhanced nutritional benefits and premium quality. The dairy products market forecast indicates that such variants will continue to gain traction, particularly in urban and health-conscious populations. This diversification is enabling brands to capture higher margins while addressing evolving consumer expectations around personalization and wellness.

Government Support Strengthening Supply Chains

Government initiatives are playing a critical role in stabilizing the dairy ecosystem and supporting dairy products market growth. Investments in milk collection infrastructure, cold-chain logistics, and processing facilities are improving efficiency and reducing post-harvest losses. Programs aimed at supporting farmers and ensuring stable farm-gate prices are enhancing supply chain resilience. Additionally, policies promoting sustainability and emission reduction are encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies in dairy farming and processing. These developments are creating a favorable environment for long-term growth and innovation in the global dairy products market.

Access the full report and stay informed with real-time updates tailored to your region, including Japan-specific trends - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/dairy-products-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Segmental Insights Driving Market Expansion

Product Type

Butter

Salted Butter



Unsalted Butter



Cheese

Natural Cheese



Cheddar

Cottage

Feta

Parmesan

Others

Processed Cheese



Cream

Fresh Cream



Cooking Cream



Whipping Cream





Others



Dairy Desserts

Ice Cream



Cheesecakes



Frozen Desserts



Others



Milk

Condensed Milk



Flavored Milk



Fresh Milk



UHT Milk (Ultra-High Temperature Milk)



Powdered Milk



Others



Yogurt

Drinkable



Spoonable



Sour Milk Drinks

Others

Distribution Channel

On-trade



Off-trade

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Others

Regional Outlook Highlights Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific leads the global dairy products market, driven by high production volumes, rising incomes, and expanding urban populations. Countries such as China and India are key contributors, supported by government initiatives and increasing consumption of value-added dairy products.

North America is expected to witness strong growth, fueled by demand for organic, lactose-free, and premium dairy offerings. The region’s advanced regulatory framework and focus on innovation support continued market expansion.

Europe presents a mature yet evolving market, with sustainability regulations and premium certifications shaping product development. Meanwhile, emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are gaining traction due to improving infrastructure and rising consumer awareness.





Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The dairy products market continues to evolve with shifting consumption patterns and supply chain adjustments, reflecting steady underlying demand across regions. Mordor Intelligence’s structured validation approach and multi-source cross-referencing provide a dependable, balanced perspective for informed strategic planning.”





For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the dairy products industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/dairy-products-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competitive Landscape and Industry Strategy

The dairy products market is moderately fragmented, with multinational corporations and regional cooperatives competing through innovation, branding, and supply chain efficiency. Leading players are focusing on high-value products, including functional dairy, protein-enriched offerings, and hybrid alternatives. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence in supply chain optimization and precision fermentation are reshaping the competitive landscape. dairy product companies are also forming strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand product portfolios.

Companies in the Dairy Products Industry

Danone SA

Nestlé SA



Dairy Farmers of America

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Groupe Lactalis

Other Trending Reports by Mordor Intelligence

UAE Dairy Market: UAE dairy market is projected to grow from USD 2.53 billion in 2025 to USD 3.28 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.45%. A primary driver is the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which seeks to aggressively increase domestic production and reduce import reliance. Growth is further bolstered by a robust tourism recovery and a diverse expatriate population demanding premium, health-focused options. Dubai remains the dominant hub, where investments in advanced packaging and resilient supply networks are anchoring market confidence.





Middle East and Africa (MEA) Dairy Market: The MEA dairy market is estimated to reach USD 56.23 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.64%. While Saudi Arabia remains a volume leader, supported by Almarai’s massive USD 4.8 billion investment in farm-to-logistics operations, the UAE is expected to see the highest growth rate at 5.89%. Yogurt is the standout category here, driven by the popularity of probiotics. To overcome regional cold-chain infrastructure gaps, processing firms are prioritizing shelf-stable UHT products to ensure a consistent supply in areas with limited refrigeration.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/middle-east-and-africa-dairy-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Asia-Pacific Dairy Market: The Asia-Pacific region represents a massive sector, forecast to grow from USD 189.83 billion in 2025 to USD 249.80 billion by 2031. Unlike mature Western markets, revenue in this region is driven by first-time adoption and rapid urbanization. In China, per capita consumption is rising sharply, while India has cemented its status as the world’s largest milk producer. Consumers are increasingly shifting from plain milk to high-value formulations like lactose-free UHT and high-protein whey concentrates. The rise of temperature-controlled e-commerce delivery is a critical factor in transforming previously dormant demand into consistent retail growth.

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/asia-pacific-dairy-market?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.







