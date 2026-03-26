Xtract One Selected by University of Michigan Health-West to Strengthen Emergency Department Security

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One SmartGateway (“SmartGateway”) has been selected by University of Michigan Health-West (“UM Health-West”) to enhance security at its emergency department entrance. The initial deployment seeks to prioritize proactive protection for patients, staff, and visitors and marks the first of up to 20 potential installations across Michigan.

As a hospital serving more than 61,000 emergency patients annually, UM Health-West was seeking to improve upon prior choices and deliver a proactive solution to address the organisation’s primary concern: preventing prohibited items and weapons from entering the emergency department. SmartGateway showcased efficacy in meeting the organization’s detection needs, reinforcing confidence in the technology's ability to support a safer care environment without disrupting daily operations. UM Health-West was drawn to the strength of the Company’s AI-driven detection capabilities and the system's compact footprint, which allows it to fit within the organization’s narrow emergency department hallways. SmartGateways are also able to operate effectively outdoors in West Michigan's climate.

“Healthcare environments require security solutions that are both proactive and unobtrusive, particularly in emergency departments where space is limited and patient care must remain the top priority,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “By deploying our AI-driven system, UM Health-West is taking a forward-looking approach to detecting weapons and in turn, preserving a safe and welcoming care environment. We are proud of this meaningful opportunity to work with U-M, and more specifically deliver the outcomes they imagined but did not receive with prior solution choices.”

“We’re always looking for ways to keep our patients, visitors and team members safe,” said Gary Gorski, director of security at UM Health-West. “After seeing the technology in action, we felt this was a practical, proactive step to help detect weapons while keeping the experience smooth for everyone who comes through our doors.”

SmartGateway delivers fast, discreet, and accurate individual screening, utilizing AI-powered sensors to unobtrusively scan for weapons and other prohibited items upon entry. This technology replaces intimidating, traditional metal detectors and mitigates the need for individuals to remove personal items. The system prioritizes individual privacy and comfort, all while maximizing security screening outcomes. SmartGateway is designed to enable seamless passage through checkpoints and promote the uninterrupted flow of movement for high-traffic environments. In working with security teams, SmartGateway enables increased detection performance, reduced congestions, and welcoming visitor experiences.

To learn more, visit www.xtractone.com .

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About University of Michigan Health-West

University of Michigan Health-West is a nonprofit multispecialty medical provider relentlessly advancing health to serve West Michigan as part of the state’s top-ranked health system. Founded in Grand Rapids in 1942 by a group of osteopathic doctors, we now serve more than 250,000 patients annually at 30 locations across four counties, including a 208-bed teaching hospital in Wyoming, Michigan. More than 61,000 emergency patients are treated each year at our hospital, a Verified Level II Trauma Center, certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and accredited Chest Pain Center.

In 2025, we earned Magnet® with Distinction designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center—placing us among the highest-performing hospitals nationwide for nursing excellence and patient outcomes. Our physician-led medical group, University of Michigan Health Partners, ensures excellence and convenient access to primary and specialty care, including the expertise of University of Michigan Health, consistently ranked among the nation’s top academic medical centers. We’re recognized for top grades in safety and quality and as a technology leader and inclusive employer of choice. We support the health and wellness of all in our community through free Live Healthy education programs and outreach clinics in underserved areas. Learn more at www.uofmhealthwest.org.

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance and customer contracts, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks detailed from time to time in the continuous disclosure filings made by the Company with securities regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.