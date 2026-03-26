Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Final March 2026 Distribution Rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today the final March 2026 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund.

The following table reflects the final distribution amounts for the month of March. Ex-distribution date is March 27, 2026.

Open-End Fund Ticker

Symbol Final distribution

per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose USD Cash

Management Fund –

ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.3015 03/27/2026 04/02/2026 Monthly Purpose Cash

Management Fund –

ETF Units MNY $ 0.1945

03/27/2026 04/02/2026 Monthly Purpose High Interest

Savings Fund – ETF

Units PSA $ 0.0890

03/27/2026 04/02/2026 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund

– ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.2897 03/27/2026 04/02/2026 Monthly



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $30 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.