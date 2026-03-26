Luana Savings Bank Selects nCino to Unify and Transform Its Commercial and Agricultural Lending Operations 

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent banking solutions, today announced that Luana Savings Bank, a community bank serving Central and Northeast Iowa since 1908, has chosen nCino as its technology partner to transform how it lends, serves customers more effectively and builds a scalable foundation for future growth.

Luana Savings Bank serves customers across multiple branch locations with a broad portfolio spanning personal, business, commercial and agricultural banking. As the Bank continues to deepen its roots across Iowa communities, Luana's leadership recognized an opportunity to modernize how it lends with nCino Commercial Lending and Agricultural Lending Solutions. By choosing nCino, the Bank aims to eliminate time-consuming manual processes that required staff to re-enter loan data as many as four times per loan, and replace them with a faster, more consistent experience for the consumers and businesses that rely on them.

"The choice to partner with nCino was made easy by the value of their products, knowledge of the financial industry, innovative technology and competitive pricing options," said Jeanessa Meyer, Loan Operations Supervisor at Luana Savings Bank.

With nCino, Luana will bring its commercial and agricultural lending operations onto one intelligent platform, streamlining workflows, increasing transparency across the loan lifecycle and freeing staff to focus on what matters most: building relationships and growing the Bank. Intelligent automation capabilities, including nCino Automated Spreading, will drive consistency across origination, underwriting and loan monitoring, reducing errors and accelerating decision-making at every stage.

"We chose nCino because it was the only platform that truly enables end-to-end transformation and not isolated improvements," said Shane Greenleaf, Chief Executive Officer at Luana Savings Bank. "Instead of simply digitizing existing workflows, we are re-engineering how we originate, underwrite and manage loans — eliminating manual touchpoints, increasing transparency and accelerating decision-making, empowering our teams to focus on strategic client engagement instead of administrative tasks."

"For nCino, partnering with a bank like Luana — one that has spent more than a century earning the trust of Iowa farmers, families and businesses — is exactly what nCino was built for: helping institutions like this one grow, compete and serve for the next hundred years," said Paul Clarkson, Executive Vice President of Global Revenue at nCino.



About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is powering a new era in financial services. The Company was founded to help financial institutions digitize and reengineer business processes to boost efficiencies and create better banking experiences. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted platform of best-in-class, intelligent solutions. By integrating artificial intelligence and actionable insights into its platform, nCino is helping financial institutions consolidate legacy systems to enhance strategic decision-making, improve risk management, and elevate customer satisfaction by cohesively bringing together people, AI, and data. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

About Luana Savings Bank

Founded in 1908 in the rich, rolling farmland of Northeastern Iowa, Luana Savings Bank is one of the largest, oldest, and most trusted community banks in the state. With over $2.2 billion in assets, 6 locations across Northeast and Central Iowa, and 100 employees, Luana Savings Bank has a highly motivated team focused on helping their customers and supporting its communities.

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.