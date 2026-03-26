Bombardier Celebrates First Delivery of the Global 8000 Aircraft to Esteemed Customer NetJets

NetJets is the fleet launch customer for the Global 8000 and, with this inaugural delivery, receives the first of 24 business jets of the type it intends to operate (1)

Delivery of the Global 8000 aircraft took place in front of hundreds of employees and special guests

Bombardier’s Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with an industry-leading top speed of Mach 0.95 (627 miles per hour), a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM) (16.75 hours), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft.(2), making it the ultimate business aircraft

MONTREAL, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier has celebrated the delivery of the first Global 8000 aircraft to fleet launch customer NetJets, a valued longtime customer and the world leader in private aviation. The delivery took place at Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in the presence of employees, NetJets leadership, and special guests. With its range of 8,000 NM (16.75 hours) and a top speed of Mach 0.95 (627 miles per hour) (3), the Bombardier Global 8000 business jet expands route options, while allowing NetJets customers to reach their destinations faster and in greater comfort than ever before.

With this most recent addition, NetJets plans to build a 24-strong fleet of Global 8000 aircraft and will be working with Bombardier to upgrade its entire in-service Global 7500 fleet to Global 8000 jets. NetJets could subsequently grow its fleet through a series of options that could be exercised progressively over the coming years (1).

“The Global 8000 is redefining the business aviation landscape with its unmatched performance, signature smooth ride and innovative design, and we are thrilled to be providing our longtime, valued partner NetJets with its first Global 8000 aircraft,” said Éric Martel, President and CEO, Bombardier. “With this landmark first delivery, NetJets’ clients will now be able to experience the revolutionary performance attributes and unmatched luxury the Global 8000 delivers – the most impressive business jet in the skies.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Bombardier has been built on a shared vision of excellence and innovation in business aviation,” said Patrick Gallagher, President, NetJets Aviation. “The Global 8000 is the ultimate expression of that partnership, and we are proud to be the first to bring this remarkable aircraft to our fleet. The range and features of the Global 8000 aircraft perfectly align with NetJets’ commitment to offering safety, service, and access at an extraordinary level and empowering owners to do more and miss less.”

The Global 8000 is the only true four-zone business jet to offer a range of 8,000 NM (16.75 hours), enabling nonstop travel between more city pairs than ever before. In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains uniquely agile, with takeoff and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet. Its advanced wing design featuring leading-edge slats enable passengers to land at up to 30% more airports – the equivalent of more than 2,000 destinations – than its closest rival.

Inside, the Global 8000 aircraft sets an extremely high bar in terms of luxury and comfort. The discerning business jet features the longest seated length in its class along with signature cabin features such as Bombardier’s Pũr Air System, Soleil circadian lighting system and the lowest cabin altitude in production, all designed to maximize passenger comfort and prevent the effects of jet lag – ensuring passengers arrive at their destinations rested and refreshed.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability report, as well as the company’s initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for more than 60 years. Today, NetJets is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. The NetJets portfolio of distinctive companies, encompassing NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners and QS Security, offers a variety of customizable travel solutions, including shared ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services and specialized security services. This comprehensive suite of solutions is why so many of the world’s most discerning travelers choose NetJets generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform

Matthew Nicholls

+1-514-243-8214

Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

NetJets Press Team

NetJetsPress@apcoworldwide.com

(1) Please see following press release from November 29, 2022 detailing NetJets’ Global 8000 order

(2) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

(3) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Global 8000, Pũr Air and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” disclaimer contained in Bombardier Inc.’s most recently published financial report for additional details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4c25582-7c86-49c8-a31e-9391891c493c