Local news returns to print: Metroland and Torstar launch monthly print newspapers across Greater Toronto Area 

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torstar and Metroland Media Group are launching new monthly print publications in Burlington, Oakville, Oshawa and Whitby to bolster local journalism and provide local news in all formats.

Communities will see the return of trusted brands The Burlington Post, Oakville Beaver, Whitby This Week and Oshawa This Week in new monthly print publications that will be available for pick-up at public locations and local businesses.

Metroland journalists who already provide daily news and trusted, local reporting for InsideHalton.com and DurhamRegion.com will write for the monthly newspapers.

This investment in local journalism comes at a critical time as Canadians face the rise of misinformation online. Metroland and Torstar are committed to providing credible, trusted news.

Metroland is also relaunching its journalism internship program by hiring 20 new editorial interns for summer and year-long positions across Ontario.

Highlights from the new print initiative:

Verified local reporting: News will be produced by Metroland local journalists who provide daily coverage on InsideHalton.com and DurhamRegion.com.

News will be produced by Metroland local journalists who provide daily coverage on and Metroland Gives Back: Each edition will provide free advertising space for local charities and community groups.

Each edition will provide free advertising space for local charities and community groups. Easy pick-up: Papers will be available at key public locations for pick-up in Halton and Durham. Local businesses are invited to serve as community distribution points.





Lee Ann Waterman, Group Publisher, Community Brands and Vice President of Editorial, Metroland said: “In the two-and-a-half years since we stopped publishing print editions, we’ve heard from readers and local businesses how much they’ve missed their newspapers. We’ve missed them, too. The launch of monthly publications in Burlington, Oakville, Oshawa and Whitby is rooted in our long-term commitment to providing trusted, local journalism.”

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward: “As someone who began my career in print journalism, I'm thrilled by the news that the Burlington Post is returning as a monthly publication. The Post has a legacy of trusted news and information to our community, and was sorely missed by so many who relied on it. Local print journalism holds your democratic leaders accountable. Burlington deserves and needs that voice. I wish the Burlington Post every success and want the team behind this relaunch to know you have my full support. I'll be among the first subscribers.”

Whitby Mayor Elizabeth Roy: “I’m thrilled to welcome back a print edition of Whitby This Week. Local journalism matters, and this monthly publication will help residents stay informed and connected to what’s happening in Whitby -- from community events and local stories to the decisions being made at Town Hall. At a time when information moves quickly, accurate local reporting is more important than ever. While online news plays an important role, there’s something special about picking up a print edition, flipping through the pages, and seeing your community reflected back at you. I’m very glad to see this local voice back in print.”

Print launch dates:

Burlington Post: March 25, 2026

Oakville Beaver: April 1, 2026

Whitby This Week: April 8, 2026

Oshawa This Week: April 15, 2026





Metroland is a network of local and community news outlets across Ontario owned by Torstar Corporation which is 100% Canadian owned and operated.

Pick-up locations: Find your local pick-up location in Durham and Halton

Local businesses: Local businesses who are interested in working with us can contact Jack Tynan: jtynan@metroland.com - Durham

Cindi Campbell: ccampbell@metroland.com - Halton



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