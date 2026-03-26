Automotive Semiconductor Market Size to Exceed USD 148.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Automotive Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 56.28 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 148.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.20% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) Propel Market Growth Globally

Another important element driving the automotive semiconductor market is the growing demand for electrified vehicles and sophisticated driver-assistance systems. These days, automobiles rely more and more on different types of semiconductor devices. For instance, in 2025, AI-based ADAS processor processors and sophisticated battery management ICs were installed in over 40% of new electric car models. Another factor driving the market for automotive semiconductors is the increasing demand for both connected and autonomous automobiles.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Analog Devices Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Micron Technology Inc

Intel Corporation

Xilinx Inc (AMD)

Marvell Technology Inc

Cadence Design Systems Inc

Keysight Technologies Inc

Arm Ltd

GlobalFoundries Inc

Microchip Technology Inc

Automotive Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 56.28 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 148.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.20% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power Device, Sensor, Memory, Lighting Device)

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV)

• By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, EV/HEV)

• By Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics and Infotainment)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Processors held the largest market share of 28.45% in 2025 due to the increased use of advanced driver-assistance systems, autonomous driving, and infotainment systems, all of which are processor-intensive. Sensors are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.12% during 2026–2035 due to the growing need for computing power and artificial intelligence-based processing globally.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars dominated with 54.32% market share in 2025 due to the high production volumes of passenger cars, coupled with the increasing trend of integrating electronic components into these vehicles. Electric Vehicles/Hybrid Electric Vehicles (EV/HEV) are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 12.05% during 2026–2035 due to the trend of adopting electric and hybrid vehicles globally.

By Fuel Type

Gasoline vehicles accounted for the highest market share of 45.87% in 2025 owing to their continued presence in the global market. EV/HEV is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period due to the increased adoption of electric mobility solutions, incentives offered by the government, and consumer demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions.

By Application

Powertrain held the largest market share of 31.76% in 2025 due to the importance of semiconductors in managing the engine, electric drive, and energy optimization. Safety and ADAS applications are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 11.89% through 2026–2035 due to the increase in mandates, consumer demand for advanced safety features, and the need to drive autonomous vehicles.

Regional Insights:

With around 55–60% of the global market in the automotive semiconductor sector, Asia Pacific holds the largest proportion. This is mostly driven by the region's high automotive manufacturing capacity, growing population, improved disposable income, and increased urbanization, all of which are contributing to the region's rapidly expanding vehicle sector, particularly in China and India.

Due to the well-established automotive industry and the presence of well-known semiconductor companies, North America is the second-largest market for automotive semiconductors. The market's primary growth driver in this area is the desire for high-tech goods, such as electrification, ADAS, and infotainment.

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Recent Developments:

In August 2023: In a major European development, Robert Bosch, TSMC, Infineon, and NXP joined forces to establish ESMC GmbH in Dresden, Germany. This venture aims to construct a 300mm fab and provide advanced chip manufacturing to support the growing automotive and industrial sectors.

In a major European development, Robert Bosch, TSMC, Infineon, and NXP joined forces to establish ESMC GmbH in Dresden, Germany. This venture aims to construct a 300mm fab and provide advanced chip manufacturing to support the growing automotive and industrial sectors. In June 2023: Micron Technology expanded its DRAM and NAND assembly and test facility in Gujarat, India. This move aimed to address both domestic and international demand for these memory products.

Exclusive Sections of the Automotive Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand rising semiconductor integration trends through increasing chip content per vehicle and growing deployment across ADAS, infotainment, powertrain, and connectivity systems.

– helps you understand rising semiconductor integration trends through increasing chip content per vehicle and growing deployment across ADAS, infotainment, powertrain, and connectivity systems. EV-DRIVEN SEMICONDUCTOR DEMAND ANALYSIS – helps you identify growth opportunities driven by expanding electric vehicle production, boosting demand for power semiconductors and battery management systems globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities driven by expanding electric vehicle production, boosting demand for power semiconductors and battery management systems globally. SENSOR & ADVANCED CHIP TECHNOLOGY TRENDS – helps you evaluate technology evolution through adoption of AI-enabled chips, advanced processors, sensors, and system-on-chip architectures for autonomous driving and high-performance computing.

– helps you evaluate technology evolution through adoption of AI-enabled chips, advanced processors, sensors, and system-on-chip architectures for autonomous driving and high-performance computing. COST STRUCTURE & FAB INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you assess financial dynamics through rising semiconductor share in vehicle costs and high capital investment requirements for semiconductor fabrication facilities.

– helps you assess financial dynamics through rising semiconductor share in vehicle costs and high capital investment requirements for semiconductor fabrication facilities. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION & PRICING VOLATILITY ANALYSIS – helps you identify risks through chip shortages, increased lead times, and pricing fluctuations impacting automotive production globally.

– helps you identify risks through chip shortages, increased lead times, and pricing fluctuations impacting automotive production globally. REGIONAL DYNAMICS & STRATEGIC COLLABORATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand market positioning through Asia-Pacific production dominance, government initiatives, and partnerships between automakers and semiconductor companies driving innovation.

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