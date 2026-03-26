CMR Surgical Announces 45,000 Patients Treated Globally as Robotic-Assisted Surgery Company Makes Its U.S. Debut

Milestone announcement at SAGES 2026 underscores accelerating adoption of Versius as CMR prepares for U.S. expansion following recent FDA clearance

CAMBRIDGE, UK and TAMPA, FL – March 26, 2026 — CMR Surgical today announced that more than 45,000 patients worldwide have now been treated using the Versius® Surgical Robotic System, marking a major milestone for the Cambridge, U.K.-based surgical robotics company as it prepares to expand into the United States. The milestone reflects sustained multi–specialty clinical adoption of Versius, positioning CMR as the second most widely used robotic surgery platform globally.

The company announced the milestone at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2026 Annual Meeting in Tampa. CMR is launching Versius in the U.S. following FDA clearance of the next-generation Versius Plus system in December 2025 for cholecystectomy (gallbladder removal).

The conference marks what company leaders describe as CMR’s formal introduction to U.S. surgeons, as it begins building partnerships with hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) ahead of a broader rollout.

“This milestone is twofold and reflects the growing global momentum behind Versius and the confidence surgeons have in the platform,” said Massimiliano Colella, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical. “But equally important, it comes at a watershed moment for CMR as we introduce Versius Plus to the U.S. surgical community and begin expanding access to our technology in the world’s largest robotic surgery market.”

Versius has been adopted in hospitals across more than 30 countries, supporting procedures including general surgery, colorectal surgery, urology, gynecology and thoracic surgery. CMR is differentiated by its established global adoption, proven clinical use and extensive real-world data. CMR is now focused on establishing a foothold in the U.S.

"This is a pivotal moment for CMR,” said Chris O’Hara, President and General Manager, U.S. “Versius Plus was designed to meet the practical realities of today’s healthcare environment; adaptable across operating rooms, efficient to integrate into existing surgical programs, and scalable for long-term growth. With FDA clearance now in place and additional indications planned, we are focused on partnering with forward-thinking health systems to expand the role of robotic-assisted surgery across specialties and care settings.”

Unlike traditional systems fixed in a single operating room, Versius features a modular design with independent robotic arms that can be positioned around the patient and efficiently moved between operating rooms, enabling broader use across surgical departments.

“In surgical robotics, what ultimately matters is how a system performs in real clinical environments over time,” said Dr. Francesco Bianco, Division of General, Minimally Invasive & Robotic Surgery, University of Illinois Chicago. “What’s notable here is the scale of experience behind Versius, with tens of thousands of procedures contributing to a growing body of clinical understanding. That level of real-world use, and the data that come with it, is important as surgeons evaluate new technologies entering the U.S. market.”

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius Plus, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius Plus, CMR Surgical is on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care. Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

Media Contacts:

U.S.: tanya.rodante@gmail.com

U.K.: pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com

Disclaimer:

Versius Plus Surgical System is 510k cleared by FDA and is approved for sale in the United States. This document may contain forward looking statements.

Versius Plus is part of a Versius ecosystem comprised of the Versius Surgical System, the EIZO CuratOR product, the vLimeLite visualisation system, and a suite of electrosurgical and nonelectrosurgical instruments in the United States.

CMR Surgical, the CMR Surgical logo, vLimeLite and Versius are trademarks or registered trademarks of CMR Surgical in the UK and other jurisdictions. EIZO, the EIZO logo, and CuratOR are trademarks or registered trademarks of EIZO Corporation in Japan and other countries Indocyanine green (ICG) is a drug and is not provided by CMR Surgical and must be independently sourced by the customer. The approval status of the drug may vary by country.

The Versius System vLimeLite Instructions for Use, including the approved indications, contraindications and warnings can be found in the product labelling supplied with each Versius Plus System. The Ultrasonic Dissector is not approved for sale in the United States. Versius and its associated products are commercially available in certain geographies. Regulatory requirements of individual countries and regions will determine approval, clearance, or market availability. Please contact your local CMR Surgical representative for product availability in your region. Refer to the product-specific user manual for indications, contraindications, warnings, and other product information. The information is correct at the time of publication of this press release.

Safety Information

The Versius Plus Surgical System is a robotically assisted surgical device that is intended to assist in the precise and accurate control of Versius Plus Surgical endoscopic instruments including rigid endoscopes, blunt and sharp endoscopic dissectors, scissors, forceps/pick-ups, needle holders, electrosurgery, and accessories for endoscopic manipulation of tissue, including grasping, cutting, blunt and sharp dissection, approximation, ligation, electrosurgery and suturing.

The Versius Plus Surgical System is indicated for adult patients 22 years of age and older, eligible for soft tissue minimal access surgery, for cholecystectomy.

###