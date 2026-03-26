Mobile Network Spending to Peak at US$92 billion by 2027 as 5G Buildouts Wind Down ahead of 6G

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outdoor infrastructure market showed flat growth in 2025, a trend expected to continue into 2026, with global spending projected to peak at approximately US$92 billion in 2026 and 2027. According to ABI Research, this will decline to US$65 billion by 2031 as the majority of 5G deployments conclude and operators begin preparing for 6G networks.

“5G deployments have seen significant growth over the years, with industry estimates placing the current number of launched 5G networks at over 350 globally,” said Matthias Foo, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “By the end of 2025, global 5G population coverage is expected to reach 60%, driven in part by rapid deployments in India, where more than 500,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations have been installed within three years.”

As 5G rollouts mature, Network Equipment Vendors (NEVs) are beginning to report slower growth in Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment. Even as advanced deployments such as 5G-Advanced emerge in markets like the United States, China, and Saudi Arabia, overall infrastructure demand is stabilizing following years of rapid expansion.

Recent financial results from major vendors reinforce this trend. Ericsson reported flat RAN growth in 2025 and expects a similar outlook for 2026, while Nokia also posted flat performance in its Mobile Networks business. ZTE reported a 5.9% Year-on-Year decline in its Carriers’ Networks segment in the first half of 2025.

Some near-term growth is still expected in 2026, supported by ongoing deployments in markets such as Malaysia, India, Argentina, Peru, and Vietnam. At the same time, Open RAN adoption is forecast to grow at a 26.5% CAGR through 2031, accounting for approximately 23% of the installed base. However, despite high-profile announcements from operators and vendors, the market is still expected to remain largely dominated by incumbent suppliers.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Indoor, Outdoor, and IoT Network Infrastructure market data report, part of its 5G, 6G & Open RAN research service. The report provides detailed forecasts, market share analysis, and insights into key infrastructure investment trends.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

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