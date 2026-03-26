National Healthcare Properties Announces Preferred Stock Dividends

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) (“NHP” or the “Company”) announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock. Specifically, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4609375 per share on its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2026. In addition, NHP declared a dividend of $0.4453125 per share on its 7.125% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock payable on April 15, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2026.

About National Healthcare Properties, Inc.

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (Nasdaq: NHPAP / NHPBP) is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on senior housing and outpatient medical facilities located in the United States. Additional information about NHP can be found on its website at nhpreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) in this press release regarding the Company's prospects, expectations, intentions, plans, financial position and business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of terminology such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. Risks and uncertainties, the occurrence of which could adversely affect the Company’s business and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in economic cycles generally and in the real estate and healthcare markets specifically; the success of the Company's growth strategy, including its ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions on the terms and timing the Company expects, or at all; changes to inflation and interest rates; competition in the real estate and healthcare markets; the Company's ability to retain certain key personnel; legislative and regulatory changes in the healthcare and real estate industries; reductions or changes in reimbursement from third-party payors, including Medicare and Medicaid; discovery of previously undetected environmentally hazardous conditions; the Company's ability to pay down, refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; system failures, cyber incidents or deficiencies in the Company's cybersecurity systems; the availability of capital on favorable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to remain qualified as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled Risk Factors of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and all other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Finally, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

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