HNL Lab Medicine Earns Record 12 Reputation 800 Awards for Patient Experience Excellence

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNL Lab Medicine has achieved a record milestone in patient experience, with 12 of its Patient Service Centers (PSCs) earning the prestigious Reputation 800 Award in 2026; the highest number in the organization’s history.

The Reputation 800 Award recognizes organizations that achieve a score of 800 or higher (on a 1,000-point scale), reflecting strong performance in online patient sentiment, engagement, responsiveness, and accuracy of business information.

“These awards are a reflection of how our patients experience HNL Lab Medicine every day,” said Jess Bargilione, Chief Marketing Officer at HNL Lab Medicine. “We are proud to see so many of our locations recognized this year because it speaks to the dedication of our teams and the importance we place on listening to patient feedback. Every review, comment, and interaction helps us improve and continue raising the bar for the patient experience.”

Recognition of Excellence Across 12 Locations

The following HNL Lab Medicine Patient Service Centers received Reputation 800 Awards in 2026:

Bethlehem Township – LVHN Health Center (811)

Allentown – 1251 S Cedar Crest (816)

Bethlehem – W Broad St (818)

Wind Gap – Jacobsburg Road (819)

Allentown – Fairgrounds Medical Center (822)

Bethlehem – Schoenersville Rd (822)

Lehighton – Mahoning St (824)

Easton – LVHN Health Center (830)

Hellertown – LVHN Health Center (845)

Brodheadsville – Switzgable Drive (861)

Laurys Station – Wynnewood Dr (867)

Northampton – Franklin St (880)

Commitment to Continuous Improvement

According to Reputation, scores are based on a combination of factors including review sentiment, review volume, response rates, search visibility, and listing accuracy. Achieving a score of 800 or higher indicates a consistently positive patient experience across digital touchpoints.

“Our teams are deeply committed to creating a positive experience for every patient who walks through our doors,” said Lucas Gordils-Molina, Director of Phlebotomy Services at HNL Lab Medicine. “This recognition reflects the care our phlebotomy teams and staff bring to each interaction, as well as our commitment to learning from patient feedback and continuously improving the experience we provide.”

Driven by Patient Feedback

HNL Lab Medicine recognizes the important role patient feedback plays in shaping the overall experience. Insights gathered from patient interactions help reinforce what is working well while informing continued enhancements across its network.

For more information about the Reputation 800 Award, visit reputation.com/800-award.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi-regional, full-service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long-term care facilities, employers, and industrial accounts throughout Pennsylvania. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 31 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. The HNL Lab Medicine team consists of over 2,022 employees, including over 109 industry-leading pathologists and scientific directors. Our multidisciplinary team of experts is focused on providing expert medical and technical diagnostic guidance so that patients may get diagnosed and treated faster. Learn more at HNL.com and follow us on Facebook, TikTok, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Leanne Anderson

leanne.aquino@hnl.com

484-425-5047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4ec9713-99ff-49dd-a5b4-7e1ce4effc7d