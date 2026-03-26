FOREWARN to Provide Identity Verification Services to Las Vegas REALTORS® to Promote Agent Safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) will offer FOREWARN® services to its 16,000+ members throughout Las Vegas and the surrounding areas to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services offered by LVR are available to its members at no additional cost to individual agents.

“Our organization is committed to ensuring our members have access to resources that strengthen both their safety and their professional success,” stated George Kypreos, President of Las Vegas REALTORS®. “FOREWARN provides a simple and effective way for agents to verify prospect identity in seconds. By making FOREWARN available to our members, we are helping them reduce uncertainty, mitigate potential threats, and focus on serving their clients with greater peace of mind.”

Existing LVR members will receive specific instructions on how to activate their FOREWARN subscription as an included benefit.

All other real estate agencies, agents, and appraisers can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com .

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-enabled identity intelligence platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address critical safety and security areas for Las Vegas REALTORS® members and whether FOREWARN will help Las Vegas REALTORS® members reduce uncertainty, mitigate potential threats, and focus on serving their clients with greater peace of mind. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com