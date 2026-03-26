BearVault Introduces the First Adjustable Bear Canister, the BV ONE

Boulder, CO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BearVault introduces the BV ONE, the first adjustable bear canister built with a telescoping structure that expands when full and collapses as food is consumed. The ultralight design, weighing under 2 pounds, features easy-open soft-touch buttons built for outdoor adventurers. Traditional bear canisters remain the same size from the first mile to the last. As food volume decreases, unused space builds inside the pack. The BV ONE adjustable bear canister solves this by shrinking as meals are eaten, reducing wasted space and improving pack balance throughout a trip.

The BV ONE expands to 8.3 liters (505 cubic inches) when fully loaded and collapses to 4.65 liters (282 cubic inches) as food is consumed, shrinking from 8.5 in tall to 5.6 in. Compared to the BV450, the BV ONE offers more internal volume while weighing 2 ounces less at 1lb 15oz (895 g), improving carry efficiency without compromising durability or certified protection.

Developed over several years, the BV ONE was engineered using more than two decades of documented bear-interaction data. Historically targeted areas were reinforced, and the structure, constructed from rugged polycarbonate and high-performance nylon, was optimized to maximize strength while reducing unnecessary weight.

The BV ONE Adjustable Bear Canister Highlights

Expands to 8.3 L (505 cu in) / compresses to 4.65 L (282 cu in)

Weighs 1 lb 15 oz (895 g) — 2 oz lighter than the BV450

Easy-open system with soft-touch buttons and smooth threading

Certified bear-resistant (IGBC #255500)

“While customers love our durable, wide-opening, tool-free bear canisters, the public consensus is that change was needed. Easier to open, more lightweight, and versatile. We took those suggestions seriously. With our intimate knowledge of bear resistant design, we dedicated years to development, trials, and testing a completely new concept. We’re incredibly excited to introduce the innovative BV ONE adjustable bear canister to the world today!” — Tracy Twist, Owner, BearVault

Launched in BearVault’s 25th year, the BV ONE signals the company’s next evolution in food storage. While its classic line of canisters remains core to the lineup, BearVault positions the adjustable bear canister as the future of modern backcountry travel.

The BV ONE adjustable bear canister is now available for pre-order at bearvault.com/bv-one.

About BearVault

Founded in 2001, BearVault designs innovative bear-resistant food storage canisters trusted by backpackers, thru-hikers, and outdoor professionals across North America. Approved by land management agencies, including the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC), BearVault products help protect wildlife and support responsible recreation in bear country. Learn more at bearvault.com.

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