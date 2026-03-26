The firm is investigating whether the members of ELF’s board of directors breached the securities laws or violated their fiduciary duties, causing investor losses

Long-term ELF shareholders may have unique legal rights and options not currently represented

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) (“ELF”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here to request additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/elf-beauty

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against ELF on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between February 7, 2024 and February 6, 2025 (the “Class Period”). According to the complaint, during the Class Period ELF and certain of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements to investors about the demand for ELF’s products.

The complaint further details how, on August 8, 2024, the Company disclosed weaker-than-expected guidance, and “investors began to be concerned about ELF’s sales growth,” causing shares of the company’s common stock to fall $27.12 per share, or over 14% in value, to close at $160.83 per share on August 9, 2024.

Then, on February 6, 2025, “after more than 17 quarters of double-digit year-over-year sales growth, Defendants were forced to reveal that ELF was not growing like they had falsely told investors and lowered net sales growth in their Q4 FY 2025 to between -1% and 2%, the worst sales growth quarter in six years.” Following this additional news, shares of ELF’s common stock fell an additional $17.36 per share, or nearly 20% in value, to close at $71.13 on February 7, 2025.

“The allegations of misconduct involving the company’s senior executives are deeply concerning. Our firm is investigating whether the members of ELF’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged wrongdoing,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

ELF shareholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to February 7, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options. You can also click on the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser) to learn more about the investigation:

https://kaskelalaw.com/elf-beauty



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.