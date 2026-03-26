Enphase Energy Launches IQ Energy Management in Australia and New Zealand

FREMONT, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today introduced IQ® Energy Management for Australia and New Zealand. The solution integrates with Enphase solar and IQ® Battery™ systems to enable intelligent management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric water heaters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers. Homeowners may help reduce their energy costs and increase self-consumption through AI-driven control of key home appliances, all managed through the Enphase® App.

Australia and New Zealand are among the most electrified residential markets in the world. Australia has one of the highest per-capita rooftop solar adoption rates globally, with more than 4.2 million homes powered by rooftop solar. Australia is also rapidly becoming a world leader in home battery uptake, driven by high solar penetration, declining solar feed-in tariffs, rising energy costs, and government incentives such as the Cheaper Home Batteries Program.

In addition, EV sales in Australia have grown steadily over the past decade and are expected to continue growing year-over-year through 2030 as rebates and charging infrastructure expand. Across both markets, water heating and climate control are among the largest drivers of household electricity use, with electric water heating alone typically representing approximately 15 to 30 percent of residential energy consumption in Australia. These trends are fueling installer and homeowner demand for home storage systems – making solutions that help maximize battery value increasingly important.

IQ Energy Management is enabled by the IQ® Energy Router™ suite of products, which integrate with leading electric water heaters and third-party EV chargers. Installers can pair IQ Energy Management with Enphase solar and battery systems to support more comprehensive whole-home energy management and provide homeowners with a more flexible and valuable energy experience.

“Homeowners in Australia are increasingly looking for ways to get more out of their batteries, and IQ Energy Management is a major step forward,” said Jye van Waelsden, founder at Paramount Energy, an installer of Enphase products in Australia. “By intelligently steering solar production and off-peak rates towards hot water and EV charging, the system helps customers save money and get more control over their energy use.”

“IQ Energy Management adds tremendous value to every storage project we deliver to our customers,” said Wayne Dimock, managing director at Dimocks Energy, an installer of Enphase products in New Zealand. “The IQ Energy Router makes it simple for homeowners to automate when and how their major appliances run, helping them improve self-consumption and maximize the return on their solar and battery investment.”

“Australia and New Zealand are global leaders in residential electrification, and IQ Energy Management builds on that momentum,” said Ken Fong, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “Our goal is to help homeowners get the most out of every kilowatt hour of clean energy they generate. With this launch, we’re giving installers a powerful new way to increase the value of every Enphase system by optimizing key home appliances from one intelligent platform.”

For more information about IQ Energy Management and the IQ Energy Router suite of products in Australia and New Zealand, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products; the integration and operation of these products with Enphase solar and battery systems and leading third‑party electric water heaters and electric vehicle chargers; the ability of IQ Energy Management to support management of variable electricity rates, improve self‑consumption, and help homeowners reduce energy costs; anticipated installer and homeowner adoption of energy management and storage‑led solutions in Australia and New Zealand; and Enphase Energy’s expectations regarding residential electrification trends, including solar, battery, and electric vehicle adoption, in these markets. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand; electricity pricing and tariff structures; the pace of solar, battery, and electric vehicle adoption in Australia, New Zealand, and other markets; regulatory and policy developments; the performance, availability, and reliability of third‑party products; product performance and reliability; supply chain constraints; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10‑K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.