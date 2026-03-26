1606 Corp. (OTCID: CBDW) CEO Highlights Business Model, Growth Strategy, and Market Opportunity in New Video Interview

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1606 Corp. (OTCID: CBDW) (the “Company”), a technology company focused on AI-powered conversational and customer engagement solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer was featured in a new video interview.

The interview provides investors with a comprehensive update on the Company’s business model, leadership, recent milestones, and strategic priorities as 1606 Corp. continues executing its long-term growth plan.

During the interview, Austen Lambrecht, CEO of 1606 Corp., shares how the Company is gaining momentum, spotlighting its mission, core technology, and the growing markets it addresses.

“At 1606 Corp., our mission is focused on developing data-center-ready facilities with captive power on site,” said Austen Lambrecht, CEO of 1606 Corp. “We are identifying and acquiring energy assets and pairing them directly with infrastructure designed to support AI and high-performance computing demand. Power is the critical bottleneck for data centers today, and our strategy is centered on controlling assets that already have power in place.”

As part of its growth strategy, 1606 Corp. has focused on building a disciplined leadership team, refining its technology platform, and strengthening its corporate foundation. In the interview, Lambrecht shares his professional background and leadership approach, emphasizing the importance of execution, transparency, and long-term planning.

“We believe 1606 Corp. is moving into a very attractive space right now,” said Austen Lambrecht, CEO of 1606 Corp. “What differentiates us is our position on timing. Many companies pursuing data centers and captive power solutions are still two to three years away, whereas we believe we’re positioned to be ready this year. For both new and long-term shareholders, this represents the next phase of what we’ve been building over the past several years as we work to take the Company to the next level.”

Reflecting on progress made throughout 2025 and into early 2026, management highlights key milestones that support the Company’s strategic direction, including platform development, operational improvements, and steps taken to enhance regulatory standing and market visibility.

“One of the most significant milestones we’ve achieved was securing a purchase and sale agreement for 132 acres in Texas, which includes a 50,000-square-foot warehouse and an on-site captive power generator,” Lambrecht continued, “That transaction represents a major step forward for the Company and is a foundational milestone in what we’re building.”

The full video interview with 1606 Corp.’s CEO is available now at: https://youtu.be/k66xzAT8HQg

About 1606 Corp.

1606 Corp. stands at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in AI. Our team includes industry experts with over 50 years of experience in the technology sector. Director Gowri Shankar is an experienced executive who has grown companies and teams. He is a strong business development professional, skilled in SAAS, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Content, E-commerce, and Venture Capital. Mr. Shankar has and does serve boards of both public and private companies. Gowri also sits on the board of the TIE group in Seattle and hosts the podcast from Startup to Exit. Our other director Venu Aravamudan has 30+ years of experience as a software engineering and products leader delivering leading edge offerings for enterprise customers. He was most recently SVP of Engineering for Oracle's cloud platform and identity, prior roles have included SVP & GM at F5 Networks where he developed the first generation of F5's cloud services offerings, General Manager at Amazon/AWS RDS leading cloud database offerings and similar senior roles at Limelight Networks, VMware and Microsoft. Both have done extensive work in developing AI programs for Private and large companies.

Our CEO and Chairman of the Board Austen Lambrecht has been running all aspects of the public company including corporate operations, compliance, and accounting for four years. 1606 Corp. has successfully launched AI chatbot programs, been current and filed required disclosures on time under his leadership. Most recently he spearheaded and was involved in all aspects of signing a PSA to acquire data-center and power assets moving the company in a new exciting direction.

For more information, please visit cbdw.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and services and pricing, the demand for the Company's products and services, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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