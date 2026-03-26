Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis Metric Validated as Uniquely Accurate Versus Capillary Leak Indexes in New Clinical Data Presented at SCCM 2026

OAK RIDGE, TN, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that new clinical data evaluating the accuracy of capillary leak detection scores compared to BVA was presented at the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 2026 Critical Care Congress.

The study, titled, "Mechanistic Specificity of Capillary Leak Indices: Validation in Heart Failure as a Negative Control," was featured during the Research Snapshot Theater. The research investigated the relationship between traditional clinical scoring methods and direct, in-vivo measurement of albumin escape using Daxor’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA).

The "Unmet Need": Identifying the Hidden Leak

Capillary leak occurs when the walls of the blood vessels become permeable, allowing fluid and proteins to escape from the bloodstream into the surrounding tissue (edema). This condition is a primary driver of organ failure in the ICU, yet clinicians have historically lacked a "gold standard" to measure it at the bedside.

“Capillary leak is something we constantly see in sepsis, ARDS, and trauma, and we know it drives morbidity and mortality,” said Jonathan Popham, MD, lead researcher from Children’s National Hospital. “But the uncomfortable truth is we don't have validated, reproducible data to measure it. If we can't measure it, how do we study it or know if our interventions work?”

Study Findings: BVA vs. Traditional Clinical Scores

The study utilized Daxor’s BVA system to measure the Albumin Escape Rate (AER)—the actual fraction of intravascular albumin leaking across the capillary wall per hour. Researchers compared these direct measurements against four common clinical indices (including the Capillary Leak Index and SOFA score) in a heart failure cohort.

Key findings include:

Superior Detection: The BVA system identified significantly elevated albumin escape rates (median 20% per hour) in patients, even when traditional clinical scores remained “uniformly low.” The researcher Dr. Popham noted that “BVA provides a level of mechanistic specificity that traditional scores simply cannot match”

The BVA system identified significantly elevated albumin escape rates (median 20% per hour) in patients, even when traditional clinical scores remained “uniformly low.” The researcher Dr. Popham noted that “BVA provides a level of mechanistic specificity that traditional scores simply cannot match” Direct vs. Estimated Data: Clinical indices showed weak and non-significant correlations with actual albumin escape, suggesting that these common scores may miss significant vascular leakage in the arena of heart failure, considered a non-inflammatory setting

Clinical indices showed weak and non-significant correlations with actual albumin escape, suggesting that these common scores may miss significant vascular leakage in the arena of heart failure, considered a non-inflammatory setting Mechanistic Specificity: The research confirms that while common clinical scores are designed to detect inflammatory leak (like sepsis), their actual accuracy remains unproven. Daxor’s BVA is the only tool capable of directly measuring albumin leak, including patients with heart failure and sepsis, filling a critical diagnostic gap. Future proposed studies intend to show whether clinical scores are valid in inflammatory leak, or whether in that domain as well, only Daxor’s technology remains the reliable metric of direct measurement of a high albumin leak rate





Commercial Significance

This data reinforces Daxor’s position as the sole provider of objective, real-time albumin leak rate as well as volume measures. The unique combination of highly accurate and direct volume measurement and leak rate analysis expands the clinical benefit of the test deep into the critical care and heart failure markets, where differentiating the underlying status of a patient's fluid imbalance is essential for proper treatment and precision medicine.

"This research validates what we have pioneered — that our BVA system is the unique diagnostic tool that can bring essential data to clinicians, allowing for truly individualized patient care," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com|www.coreir.com