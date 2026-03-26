Aduro Clean Technologies Joins Chemical Recycling Europe

LONDON, Ontario, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower-value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced that it has joined Chemical Recycling Europe (“CRE”), a European industry association focused on advancing chemical recycling through policy engagement, standard setting, and value chain collaboration.

Chemical Recycling Europe brings together stakeholders across the plastics and chemicals ecosystem to support the development of regulatory frameworks, certification systems, and market structures required to scale chemical recycling technologies. Through its working groups and advocacy efforts, CRE contributes to the development of methodologies such as mass balance accounting, lifecycle assessment approaches, and certification frameworks, while engaging with policymakers on the role of chemical recycling within the European circular economy.

These activities are directly relevant to emerging regulatory frameworks, including the European Union’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (“EU PPWR”), which is expected to drive increased demand of certified recycled content across packaging supply chains. As a result, the standards and verification systems being developed with industry input are becoming increasingly material to the commercial opportunity and market adoption of chemical recycling technologies.

Aduro’s membership comes as the Company advances development of its first-of-a-kind (“FOAK”) industrial plant in Europe. Site selection has been completed, and project development is underway, including advancement of a technology licensing package, execution of the Company’s first offtake Letter of Intent, representing its initial formal commercial commitment for production from the FOAK facility, and continued progress at the Next Generation Process (“NGP”) Pilot Plant to support scale-up and integration.

Joining CRE provides Aduro with a platform to engage directly in the frameworks that will define how chemical recycling is implemented at industrial scale in Europe. This includes participation in discussions related to mass balance accounting, certification pathways, and policy alignment, as well as access to a network of producers, recyclers, and downstream users developing circular feedstock supply chains.

“As we continue to advance our commercialization pathway and transition from pilot to industrial deployment, we are working closely with key stakeholders and establishing Aduro as an influential voice in how this industry develops,” said Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer at Aduro. “Chemical Recycling Europe brings together companies across the plastics and chemicals value chain working to advance how chemical recycling is implemented in practice, and we are proud to join and contribute to those efforts.”

The FOAK plant is intended to demonstrate industrial-scale operation. Located within the Chemelot industrial hub in the Netherlands, the project also provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the integration of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology (“HCT”) within an established industrial environment. The FOAK facility is being developed with a focus on compatibility with existing petrochemical infrastructure, including potential downstream processing pathways such as steam cracking, as well as potential integration with logistics and feedstock systems that are important to commercial operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Aduro as a new member of Chemical Recycling Europe,” said Valentijn De Neve, President of Chemical Recycling Europe. “Their addition further strengthens our network and reflects the growing momentum behind innovative, scalable chemical recycling solutions that can support Europe’s circular economy ambitions. We also welcome Aduro’s investment in and construction of their plant in Europe, contributing to a strong and competitive circular plastics ecosystem.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ Technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development / Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 226 784 8889

Chemical Recycling Europe

Federica Gallicchio, Secretary General

federica.gallicchio@pceu.eu

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President

aduro@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development of the Company’s first-of-a-kind industrial plant in Europe, the advancement of its technology licensing package, the anticipated benefits of its offtake Letter of Intent, continued progress of the Next Generation Process Pilot Plant, the scalability and integration of Hydrochemolytic™ Technology, the Company’s participation in Chemical Recycling Europe, and the expected impact of regulatory and certification frameworks on market adoption. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks related to scaling the Company’s technology, development and execution of the FOAK industrial plant, the ability to convert commercial engagements into binding agreements, regulatory and permitting outcomes, market acceptance of the Company’s products, changes in laws or policies, and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure filings. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





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