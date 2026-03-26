American Hurricane Shutters Expands Storm Protection Services Across Coastal North and South Carolina Regions

Wilmington, NC, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hurricane Shutters announces the expansion of its professional storm protection installation services across coastal communities from New Bern, North Carolina, to Pawleys Island, South Carolina.



This family-owned business has operated in Southeastern North Carolina and Northeastern South Carolina for over 20 years and, through its custom design pressure analyses, ensures every installation meets Florida and NC/SC building codes. The recent expansion by American Hurricane Shutters provides homeowners and businesses in major hubs like Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, and Jacksonville with access to engineered, code-compliant shutter systems designed to withstand severe tropical weather and high-velocity wind events.



“Our team focuses on providing local homeowners with storm protection that withstands severe coastal conditions,” said Matthew Burns, owner of American Hurricane Shutters. “We use marine-grade materials and stainless steel fasteners to prevent corrosion in salt-air environments. This expansion ensures residents from Pawleys Island to Morehead City have access to engineered shutter systems that meet strict building codes.”



From its wide range of engineered solutions, including Bahama shutters, rolldown shutters, and specialized hurricane screens made with 50% Kevlar fabric to impact garage doors and windows, American Hurricane Shutters provides engineered storm solutions. Key advantages include:



Marine-Grade Material Construction



The company manufactures hurricane shutters using 6063-T6 aluminum to prevent structural degradation. This specific alloy provides high tensile strength while resisting the corrosive effects of salt spray and high humidity found in coastal regions.



Kevlar-Reinforced Screen Technology



Specialized hurricane screens are made of 50% Kevlar fabric to stop windborne debris during tropical events. These lightweight barriers protect large openings, such as patios and sliding glass doors, without blocking visibility or natural airflow.



Corrosion-Resistant Stainless Steel Fasteners



Every installation utilizes 304 or 18-8 stainless steel fasteners to secure the shutters to the building structure. These components prevent rust streaks on siding and ensure the mounting system remains functional in salt-heavy environments.



Custom Design Pressure Analysis



Technicians calculate specific wind load requirements for each property to ensure compliance with strict regional building codes. This process confirms that shutters and mounting hardware will remain secure during high-velocity wind events.



Extensive Regional Service Network



Boasting extensive regional reach, the team serves a variety of locations, including Wrightsville Beach, Southport, Holden Beach, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Caswell Beach. The service area also covers Murrells Inlet, Cherry Grove, Socastee, Conway, Longs, Little River, Carolina Forest, Leland, Shallotte, and St. James.



Seven-Year Service Warranty



American Hurricane Shutters offers a 7-year warranty covering the performance and durability of installed shutter systems. This guarantee includes future service support to maintain the functionality of mechanical parts and moving components over time.



Transparent Pricing Tools



Homeowners can use the online hurricane shutter cost calculator to receive immediate price estimates based on window measurements. This tool provides budget clarity for various styles, including bahama shutters and rolldown shutters.



Property owners are invited to visit the website today to schedule a free estimate or use the online calculator to plan their storm protection upgrades for the upcoming season.

About American Hurricane Shutters



American Hurricane Shutters is a family-owned storm protection provider serving the Carolinas for more than two decades. Based in Wilmington, NC, the team prioritizes code-compliant installations for residential and commercial properties. The company specializes in engineered systems that withstand high wind speeds and corrosive coastal environments.



More Information



To learn more about American Hurricane Shutters and its regional expansion, please visit the website at https://www.ahscarolinas.com.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is the latest expansion announcement from American Hurricane Shutters?



A: American Hurricane Shutters has announced the expansion of its professional storm protection services across coastal North and South Carolina, now covering regions from New Bern, NC, to Pawleys Island, SC. This expansion provides homeowners and businesses in major hubs like Wilmington, Myrtle Beach, and Jacksonville with access to engineered, code-compliant shutter systems designed to withstand severe tropical weather and high-velocity wind events.



Q2: Who is American Hurricane Shutters and what are their credentials?



A: American Hurricane Shutters is a family-owned, insured storm protection provider that has served the coastal Carolinas for over 20 years. Based in Wilmington, NC, the company specializes in custom-designed installations that meet strict Florida and NC/SC building codes, utilizing marine-grade materials and stainless steel fasteners to ensure long-term durability and corrosion resistance in salt-air environments.



Q3: What types of hurricane protection products and services does the company provide?



A: The company offers a wide range of engineered solutions including Bahama shutters, rolldown shutters, and specialized hurricane screens made with 50% Kevlar fabric to protect large openings like patios. Every installation includes a custom design pressure analysis to calculate specific wind load requirements and is backed by a seven-year service warranty covering the performance and mechanical functionality of the systems.



Q4: How can homeowners get a cost estimate for hurricane shutters in the Carolinas?



A: Homeowners can obtain immediate pricing through the company’s online hurricane shutter cost calculator, which provides budget clarity for various styles based on specific window measurements. Additionally, property owners can schedule a free professional estimate or request emergency service by visiting the official website at ahscarolinas.com to plan their storm protection upgrades.



Q5: What makes American Hurricane Shutters’ products suitable for coastal environments?



A: The company utilizes 6063-T6 marine-grade aluminum and 18-8 stainless steel fasteners to prevent structural degradation and rust streaks caused by high humidity and salt spray. These high-tensile strength materials, combined with Kevlar-reinforced screen technology and professional pressure analysis, ensure that the shutters remain secure and functional during the harshest coastal weather conditions.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: American Hurricane Shutters

Address: 1200 Castle Hayne Road, Wilmington, NC 28401

Phone: 9102561288

Website: https://www.ahscarolinas.com



https://thenewsfront.com/american-hurricane-shutters-expands-storm-protection-services-across-coastal-north-and-south-carolina-regions/