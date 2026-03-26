Frontline Education’s “Dear Future” AI Campaign Named Finalist in PR Daily’s 2025 Marketing Awards

Wayne, Pa., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced it has been named a finalist in PR Daily’s 2025 Marketing Awards for Best Use of Social Media. The recognition highlights Frontline’s “Dear Future” AI campaign, which explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence through a distinctly human lens.

PR Daily’s Marketing Awards celebrate the campaigns, teams and leaders shaping the future of marketing through creativity, strategy and measurable impact.

Frontline’s “Dear Future” AI campaign stood out for its thoughtful balance of innovation and empathy, combining emerging technology with authentic storytelling to spark conversation around how AI can support, not replace, human connection. As part of the social media campaign, members of Frontline’s leadership team shared childhood school photos paired with handwritten-style letters reflecting on the future of AI in education, bringing a personal and relatable perspective to a rapidly evolving topic. A central element of the campaign also invited K-12 leaders to participate in an AI Council, grounded in Frontline’s belief that the future of K-12 technology should be built with educators, not for them.

“AI is one of the most important shifts shaping K-12 today,” said Chris Collins, Chief Customer Officer at Frontline Education. “With ‘Dear Future’, we set out to bring a more human perspective to that conversation—one that reflects both the real challenges educators face and the opportunity this technology creates to better support them. At its best, AI reduces complexity and administrative burden, giving educators more time to focus on what brings them the most joy—their students’ success.”

Finalists for PR Daily’s Marketing Awards represent some of the most innovative and impactful campaigns across industries, highlighting new ways organizations are connecting with their audiences.

To learn more about the “Dear Future” campaign and Frontline’s vision for an AI-powered future shaped by educators, visit here.

Winners will be announced at the PR Daily Awards ceremony later this year.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span four key areas — Human Capital Management, Student Solutions, Business Operations, and Data & Analytics — helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We’re proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

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