Leron X Unveils Platform for Auto-posting, and Promotion on Twitter:X, Instagram, & More

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leron X has launched its platform focused on promoting contents, all in a single AI ecosystem. The AI content creation market is growing rapidly, but Leron X focuses not only on generating videos, images, ads, and designs. It combines content creation, packaging, and promotion in a single AI ecosystem, helping users not just produce materials, but build a more systematic growth strategy.





Leron X is suitable for a variety of tasks — from short entertainment videos and ad creatives to more complex video projects, visual concepts, and designs. Users can work with multiple content formats in one place, making the transition from idea to finished result faster and more efficient.

One of the platform's key advantages is its two modes of operation. The simple mode helps quickly create content without complicated settings and is perfect for most everyday tasks. The professional mode offers more control, precision, and visual detail, which is especially important for ads, branded content, presentations, and complex video scripts.

Additionally, Leron X includes an AI marketer built into the ecosystem, which helps identify the target audience, analyze trends, consider the nuances of content on social media, and generate promotion recommendations. This is complemented by an AI assistant that simplifies onboarding: it helps users understand the interface, select the appropriate workflow, and quickly get to the results.

Leron X's video capabilities are a standout feature. The platform supports video generation of up to 60 seconds, and its auto-cropping feature allows users to stitch together individual scenes into longer sequences, enabling the creation of more complex video projects.

The platform's practical potential was demonstrated in an experiment involving 100 volunteers. By using Leron X tools for audience analysis, niche selection, and content strategy building, participants saw significant growth over the course of a month. Some accounts gained hundreds of thousands of followers, while certain videos garnered millions of views. This demonstrated that AI can be useful not only in content creation but also in its promotion.

What sets Leron X apart is that it goes far beyond being a standard AI tool. The platform also includes an AI scriptwriter, content plan generation, AI competitor analysis, series generation in a single style, AI editor, content performance forecasting, auto-voiceover and lip-sync, AI avatars or brand characters, niche-specific templates, and AI account packaging tools. All of this makes the platform more than just a generator; it becomes a complete system for content creation, design, and promotion.

Today, it is no longer enough for users to simply receive an image or video. What matters more is understanding how the content will perform, who it’s meant for, and how to integrate it into a growth strategy. Leron X strives to be not just another AI service but a full-fledged ecosystem for content creation, marketing, and promotion.

Leron X is available for all major platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows, ensuring that you can access your creative tools from any device.⁦