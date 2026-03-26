Johnson Fistel Investigates Super Micro Computer, Inc. Directors for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning whether the Company’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders.

What Should Super Micro Shareholders Do?

Super Micro shareholders may have legal rights and are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss the investigation and their options. There is no cost or obligation to participate. For more information, please visit:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/super-micro-computer-inc/

Shareholders may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

Background of the Investigation

A recently filed shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that on March 19, 2026, after the market closed, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the unsealing of an indictment against certain individuals associated with Super Micro Computer, Inc. for engaging in a scheme to divert servers containing advanced artificial intelligence technology to customers in China in violation of U.S. export control laws. The indictment alleges that these activities enabled the sale of approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers between 2024 and 2025.

The complaint further alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a significant portion of the Company's sales of servers were to companies based in China; (2) these transactions violated U.S. export control laws; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's controls to ensure compliance with applicable export control laws and regulations; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On this news, Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s stock price fell approximately 33% on March 20, 2026.

In light of these prior allegations and related disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s directors and officers breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its shareholders. If you suffered losses from your investment in Super Micro stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities-related matters and also represents foreign investors who have purchased securities on U.S. exchanges.

For more information, please visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com