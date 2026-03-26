BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. (BBWI) INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces Investigation of Bath & Body Works, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Do you currently own shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI)?





Did you purchase any of your shares prior to June 4, 2024?





Do you want to discuss your rights?





Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) breached the fiduciary duties they owe to the Company.

What To Do Next:

If you currently hold Bath & Body stock and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Bath & Body Works, Inc. Shareholder Investigation or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

About Bernstein Liebhard:

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2026 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

pallocco@bernlieb.com