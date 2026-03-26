SurgePays Launches Managed Marketing Services Platform Across Nationwide Retail Network

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a wireless and fintech technology company serving subprime and underserved consumers, today announced the launch of the SurgePays Managed Marketing Services platform, a centrally managed in-store digital marketing network to be deployed across the Company’s growing nationwide retail footprint.

The SurgePays Managed Marketing Services platform utilizes smart TVs installed in retail locations to replace traditional printed signage with dynamic, digitally managed content. Through the Company’s proprietary software platform, SurgePays can remotely control and update an unlimited lineup of static and video advertisements in rotation across its retail network in real time.

“This platform allows us to communicate directly with customers inside the store at the exact moment they are making purchasing decisions,” said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales and Operations at SurgePays. “We believe this in-store screen network will create valuable advertising space that can be used to promote our own products while also generating recurring monthly revenue from manufacturers and distributors that already allocate marketing dollars on a per-store basis. As we continue expanding our retail network, these screens should become more valuable as both a customer acquisition tool for LinkUp Mobile prepaid wireless and Torch Wireless subsidized wireless, and as an advertising platform for third-party brands seeking access to this customer base in the stores where they shop.”

This platform transforms traditional in-store signage into a centrally managed digital media network that can be scaled across the Company’s entire retail footprint. As the Company continues expanding its retail footprint, each additional screen should increase SurgePays’ ability to acquire customers, promote its services, and generate advertising and marketing revenue across its network.

Winfrey continued, “Convenience stores represent one of the highest foot-traffic retail environments in many communities, with customers visiting multiple times per week. By deploying centrally managed digital screens in these locations, the intent is to build a retail media network that allows brands and service providers to reach consumers directly inside neighborhood stores where purchasing decisions are frequently made. We believe this platform will become an important part of the Company’s long-term strategy by supporting customer acquisition for LinkUp Mobile and Torch Wireless while also creating a new, high-margin marketing and advertising revenue stream as the number of connected retail locations continues to grow.”





About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The Company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands, LinkUp Mobile and Torch Wireless, and a proprietary point-of-sale platform deployed in thousands of retail locations. This platform enables wireless activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

In addition to wireless and fintech services, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships through its consumer engagement platforms and in-store digital marketing network. These platforms allow SurgePays to monetize customer engagement, advertising, and digital marketing opportunities across its retail footprint while supporting customer acquisition for its core wireless and financial services.

SurgePays’ integrated platform approach allows the Company to participate in multiple revenue streams including wireless service, fintech transactions, marketing services, and data-driven customer engagement programs, all supported by its nationwide retail distribution network.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition, and statements regarding subscriber growth, distribution expansion, and operating scale.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar terminology.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, maintain retail distribution relationships, expand our merchant platform, and achieve anticipated subscriber growth.

Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1a134e6-c515-41de-9ac6-f0e8c5fe117e