Amaze Holdings Announces Creator Commerce Media Platform, Designed to Unlock Data-Driven Revenue Streams

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze” or the “Company”), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the launch of its Creator Commerce Media Platform, a new revenue initiative designed to monetize its growing base of first-party commerce and audience data.

Built on the foundation of Amaze’s recently launched proprietary demand-side platform (DSP), the platform turns creator activity, storefront traffic, and transaction data into actionable audience targeting, media activation, and insight for brands and agencies.

Amaze supports a global network of more than 137 million creators across 160+ countries, driving over 200 million storefront visits and reaching an estimated 1.7 billion fans worldwide. Unlike traditional creator platforms that rely on engagement signals such as views, likes, or follows, Amaze captures verified purchase behavior across millions of creators and products — creating a differentiated dataset built on what consumers actually buy.

A New Revenue Layer Beyond Commerce

The Creator Commerce Media Platform introduces four complementary, high-margin revenue streams built on the same underlying data asset:

Audience & Purchase-Intent Targeting (DSP Activation)

First-party purchase data is packaged into audience segments based on creator affinity, product category, and repeat purchase behavior. These segments are activated through the Amaze DSP and syndicated to platforms such as The Trade Desk. Unlike traditional targeting models, these audiences are built on verified transactions, not inferred intent.

First-party purchase data is packaged into audience segments based on creator affinity, product category, and repeat purchase behavior. These segments are activated through the Amaze DSP and syndicated to platforms such as The Trade Desk. Unlike traditional targeting models, these audiences are built on verified transactions, not inferred intent. Subscription Data Products (SaaS)

Amaze is developing recurring data products that provide brands, agencies, and creator management teams with direct access to aggregated insights on what is converting across the platform — informing product decisions, creator selection, and campaign strategy.

Amaze is developing recurring data products that provide brands, agencies, and creator management teams with direct access to aggregated insights on what is converting across the platform — informing product decisions, creator selection, and campaign strategy. Data-Driven Brand Activation

Brands activate campaigns directly within the Amaze ecosystem using conversion data to select creators and measure performance. Campaigns run through creator storefronts with closed-loop attribution tied to actual purchases.

Brands activate campaigns directly within the Amaze ecosystem using conversion data to select creators and measure performance. Campaigns run through creator storefronts with closed-loop attribution tied to actual purchases. Enterprise Solutions & Creator Intelligence

Amaze provides enterprise-level strategy and tools, including a creator scoring model based on transaction performance — enabling brands and agencies to identify high-performing creators using real commercial data rather than follower counts.

Scalable, High-Margin Growth Opportunity

The Creator Commerce Media Platform represents a meaningful new revenue opportunity for Amaze:

Revenue tied directly to media spend and data usage

High incremental margins once infrastructure is in place

Multiple products monetizing the same underlying data asset





The Company expects to continue investing in data infrastructure, product development, and go-to-market capabilities to support this expansion.

Operating Within Large and Growing Marketing Budgets

Amaze’s Creator Commerce Media Platform is positioned within large and expanding global marketing categories, including ~$600B+ in digital advertising, ~$100B+ in commerce and retail media, and ~$20B+ in influencer and creator marketing. These are existing budgets increasingly shifting toward performance-driven channels tied to conversion, first-party data, and measurable outcomes — areas where Amaze’s transaction-based data model is directly aligned.

Early Performance Demonstrates Strong Unit Economics

Initial campaigns using Amaze’s data and DSP capabilities have shown strong performance:

Cost per sale of $8, 2 times better than the industry average for fashion and apparel

Return on ad spend (ROAS) reaching up to ~500% in the 1st month of running Fan Sales Campaigns

Strong retargeting performance driven by high-intent purchase signals coming from our audiences





These results reinforce the advantage of targeting based on actual purchasing behavior rather than engagement proxies.

Focused Go-to-Market with Clear Expansion Path

Amaze is initially focused on performance-driven advertisers across apparel, fitness, gaming, and lifestyle verticals, where creator-driven commerce already drives measurable purchasing behavior.

The Company is currently working with a select group of early partners, with expansion expected as demand and data scale.

Building the Data Layer for Creator-Driven Commerce

While billions of dollars in creator-driven commerce occur each year, brands still lack a clear view into what actually drives purchasing behavior.

Amaze is building the Creator Commerce Media Platform around a fundamentally different signal: transaction data. This allows the Company to move beyond audience reach and engagement, and instead deliver targeting, measurement, and insights tied directly to completed purchases.

As more transactions flow through the platform, the dataset improves — strengthening audience targeting, creator selection, and campaign performance across the ecosystem.

Scalable Growth Opportunity

The Creator Commerce Media Platform represents a meaningful new revenue opportunity for Amaze:

Revenue tied directly to media spend and data usage

High incremental margins once infrastructure is in place

Multiple products monetizing the same underlying data asset





The Company expects to continue investing in data infrastructure, product development, and go-to-market capabilities to support this expansion.

Management Commentary

“We’re building the Creator Commerce Media Platform to unlock a high-margin, scalable revenue stream on top of our core commerce business,” said Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze. “At a simple level, we’re turning real purchase behavior into media and targeting. That allows us to participate in a much larger share of digital advertising spend — and the early performance we’re seeing gives us real confidence in where this can go.”

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenue streams, planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.



Early reported ROAS results, including figures such as ~500%, are based on a small sample size and may not be indicative of future results or broader performance. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.