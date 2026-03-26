RENX ENTERPRISES CONFIRMS MICROTEC UTM 1200 TURBO MILL COMPLETED AND READY FOR SHIPMENT; APRIL DELIVERY EXPECTED AS SITE PREPARATION ADVANCES

MIAMI, FL , March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenX Enterprises Corp. “RenX” (NASDAQ: RENX), a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company, today announced that it has received written confirmation from MTDH Germany GmbH (“Microtec”) that the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill ordered by the Company has been completed at the Microtec manufacturing facility and is being prepared for shipment from Germany to RenX’s Myakka City, Florida facility. Delivery to the site is expected in April 2026, as the Company works to finalize site preparation and coordinate installation logistics.

The Microtec UTM 1200 is the primary size-reduction component of the Microtec milling system, a 12-step engineered processing circuit designed to process up to 10 tons per hour of woody biomass screened from compost and produce three specification-defined particle cuts through a closed-loop pneumatic recirculation process. Upon commissioning, the Microtec system is expected to enable the Company to convert a significant volume of screened woody biomass into finished, high-value wood fiber substrates and engineered growing media.

In anticipation of the mill’s arrival, the Company has been executing across all pre-installation workstreams. RenX has finalized a comprehensive process flow and site engineering design, executed a turnkey equipment manufacturing and installation proposal with Met-L-Tec LLC covering fabrication, delivery, and mechanical integration of the processing line, and secured vendor commitments for the Allgaier TSM 2000 three-deck tumbler screener and Sesotec RAPID PRO SENSE free-fall metal rejection system. The Company has also contracted for a reinforced concrete pad installation and procured eight shipping containers to serve as on-site office and operational support infrastructure.

The Microtec system will be deployed in phases. The initial phase, centered on the UTM 1200 milling line, is the subject of the current installation effort and is expected to be operational in 2026. Downstream components, including an automated bagging line and a soil blending line capable of metering and combining wood substrate fractions with compost and specialty inputs, are planned for a subsequent phase projected to begin no earlier than 2027.

“Our team has been executing across every aspect of the pre-installation program, from engineering and vendor contracting to site preparation, and we are well-positioned to move into active installation as the mill arrives on-site in April. We look forward to providing further updates as we advance through commissioning and into production.” said David Villarreal, Chief Executive Officer of RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX will continue to provide updates on installation progress, system commissioning timelines, and commercial activities as the project advances.

About RenX Enterprises Corp.

RenX Enterprises Corp. is a biomass recycling, logistics, and real estate company operating a vertically integrated environmental services platform focused on the engineered soils, organic recycling, and bulk materials logistics industries. The Company’s platform is designed to be differentiated by its use of advanced milling and material-processing technology, including a planned deployment of a licensed Microtec system, to precisely size, refine, and condition organic inputs into consistent, high-performance soil substrates. This technology-enabled approach will allow RenX to move beyond traditional waste-to-value operations and manufacture engineered growing media with repeatable quality and defined specifications.

RenX’s core operations are anchored by a permitted 80+ acre organics processing facility in Myakka City, Florida. At this facility, the Company integrates organics processing, advanced milling, blending, and in-house logistics to support the localized production of proprietary soil substrates and potting media. The Company believes that by optimizing products for regional feedstocks and customer requirements, it can shorten supply chains, enhance quality control, and improve unit economics while serving higher-value end markets. The Company also owns a portfolio of legacy real estate assets, which it intends to monetize to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, and include, among others, statements regarding delivery of the UTM 1200 Turbo Mill being prepared for shipment to Myakka City, Florida; delivery to the site being expected in April 2026; working to finalize site preparation and coordinate installation logistics; the Microtec system enabling RGUS to convert a significant volume of screened woody biomass into finished, high-value wood fiber substrates and engineered growing media; deploying the Microtec system in phases; the initial phase being operational in 2026; downstream components, including an automated bagging line and a soil blending line capable of metering and combining wood substrate fractions with compost and specialty inputs, being planned for a subsequent phase projected to begin no earlier than 2027; being well-positioned to move into active installation as the mill arrives on-site in April; providing further updates as the Company advances through commissioning and into production; providing updates on installation progress, system commissioning timelines, and commercial activities as the project advances; and monetizing the Company’s portfolio of legacy real estate assets to fund its core technology-driven environmental processing platform. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to convert a significant volume of screened woody biomass into finished, high-value wood fiber substrates and engineered growing media with the Microtec system; the Company’s ability to deploy the Microtec system as planned with the initial phase being operational in 2026; the Company’s ability to deploy a subsequent phase for downstream components, including an automated bagging line and a soil blending line capable of metering and combining wood substrate fractions with compost and specialty inputs; the Company’s ability to provide updates on installation progress, system commissioning timelines, and commercial activities as the project advances; the Company’s ability to advance monetization initiatives across its legacy real estate asset portfolio; the Company’s ability to achieve cash flow positivity; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and working capital; the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the Company’s reliance on third-party technologies and partners; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; market acceptance of engineered growing media products; general economic and market conditions; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For Media and IR inquiries please contact:

info@renxent.com

