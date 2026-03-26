KULR ONE Battery Architecture Enters Electric Aviation: KULR Technology Group Signs Agreement with Robinson Helicopter as Battery Co-Developer for eR66 Electric Helicopter Demonstrator

HOUSTON and TORRANCE, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), the advanced battery intelligence solution for autonomous platforms, digital infrastructure, e-mobility, and spaceflight applications, today announces a strategic co-development collaboration with Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the world's leading manufacturer of civil helicopters, to develop a next-generation, high-performance battery system for an eR66 battery-electric helicopter demonstrator.





Under the agreement, KULR is expected to serve as a developer of the advanced battery system for the eR66 platform. The Company intends to design and integrate a lightweight, high-performance battery architecture using KULR’s proprietary battery safety technologies and thermal management solutions, originally developed for demanding aerospace and human-rated spaceflight applications.

The agreement between RHC and KULR establishes a comprehensive framework for joint research, engineering, and prototyping. By leveraging RHC’s California-based manufacturing and KULR’s Texas operations, the collaboration aims to achieve the following:

Advance eR66 Performance: Drive critical improvements in energy density, thermal stability, and operational efficiency specifically for the eR66 platform.

Drive critical improvements in energy density, thermal stability, and operational efficiency specifically for the eR66 platform. Enhance Aviation Safety: Implement rigorous testing and development protocols to ensure peak safety standards for electric flight.

Implement rigorous testing and development protocols to ensure peak safety standards for electric flight. Increase Cost Efficiency: Lower long-term operational costs and improve sustainability through smarter resource management and domestic manufacturing.

Lower long-term operational costs and improve sustainability through smarter resource management and domestic manufacturing. Uphold American Aerospace Leadership: Strengthen the domestic supply chain and innovation pipeline, with initial program milestones targeted for late 2026.

Strengthen the domestic supply chain and innovation pipeline, with initial program milestones targeted for late 2026. Support Decarbonization: Directly contribute to the realization of zero-emission flight through innovative propulsion and battery technologies.

Directly contribute to the realization of zero-emission flight through innovative propulsion and battery technologies. Promote Circular Economy Principles: Develop "second life" applications for battery systems post-flight, maximizing the lifecycle of hardware and reducing waste.

"The development of a battery electric R66 helicopter alongside KULR, represents an important shift in how we serve our global commercial and civil operators. By integrating electric propulsion, we aren't just reducing our environmental impact; we are unlocking critical new capabilities for life-saving missions,” said David Smith, president and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company. “For use cases like rapid organ and tissue transport, the reduced acoustic signature and zero-emission profile ensure that time-sensitive, low-emission deliveries are faster, quieter, and more sustainable than ever before."

The initiative complements RHC's ongoing electrification program and supports the Company’s path toward a production-ready electric variant of the proven R66. The eR66 is positioned to deliver reliable, affordable, low-noise, and zero-emission performance for high-demand applications such as organ transport and short-haul transport.

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR, added, “Robinson Helicopter has built more civil helicopters than any manufacturer on Earth, and their commitment to reliability is exactly the standard KULR’s battery architecture is designed to meet. KULR’s battery systems have been qualified for NASA spaceflight. They were designed from day one for dual use: a primary flight cycle and a certified second life. The eR66 is where that architecture proves itself in rotorcraft.”

Dr. Will Walker, CTO of KULR, commented, “Battery advancements are accelerating rapidly, enabling more capable electric flight regimes. The key challenge remains balancing high energy density and low weight with uncompromising safety. Our engineering team's extensive background in designing fail-safe batteries for human rated applications will be critical to achieving the rigorous performance and certification goals for the eR66.”

KULR’s collaboration with Robinson introduces its advanced battery safety architecture to the rapidly emerging electric aviation sector, where safety, reliability, and certification readiness are critical to enabling next-generation electric flight.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) designs and builds advanced battery systems for autonomous platforms, digital infrastructure, e-mobility and spaceflight applications — sold as products or delivered as a service subscription. KULR’s four revenue engines: KULR ONE hardware, Energy-as-a-Service subscription, Dual-Life battery lifecycle model, and an on-chain AI agent intelligence layer, form the Company’s integrated battery intelligence platform. Learn more at KULR.ai.

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About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at www.robinsonheli.com and www.RobinsonUnmanned.com.

Robinson Helicopter Company Media Contact:

Robyn Eagles

Phone: 323.547.5102

Email: robyn.eagles@robinsonheli.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, intentions and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, as may be amended or supplemented by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All such forward-looking statements that are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time, and management expects that internal expectations may change over time. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulr.ai

KULR Media Relations:

M Group Strategic Communications (on behalf of KULR)

Email: kulr@mgroupsc.com

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