Perma-Fix Awarded $24 Million Contract for Demolition and Disposal Project at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded a two-year master task agreement valued at approximately $24 million by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC (“LLNS”) for demolition and disposal at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (“LLNL”) in Livermore, California.

Under the agreement, Perma-Fix will provide demolition, excavation, and waste management services to support the safe disposition of these facilities as part of site efforts aligned with LLNL’s national security mission. The project is expected to draw on Perma-Fix’s technical expertise in complex radiological and hazardous waste handling, facility decontamination, and nuclear waste management.

Perma-Fix will execute the project in partnership with three local subcontractors and will focus on safely advancing demolition and disposal work while minimizing impacts to surrounding operations and site activities. The Company expects its approach will support LLNS’ performance objectives through disciplined project execution, risk management, and close coordination with site stakeholders.

Mark Duff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perma-Fix, commented, “Perma-Fix’s long-standing relationship with LLNS, including more than a dozen successful related projects performed at LLNL, has enabled our team to develop a strong understanding of site-specific risks, processes, communication protocols, and operational priorities. We are pleased that LLNS has entrusted Perma-Fix and our project partners with this important assignment, which reflects our strengths in technical execution, safe project delivery, and disciplined support of critical government missions.”

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”), the U.S. Department of War (“DOW”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: support LLNS’s performance objectives through the Company’s approach. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; and Congress fails to provide funding for the DOE’s and DOW’s remediation projects; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2025 Form 10-K. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316