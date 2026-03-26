Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2025 Annual Financial and Disclosure Report

CHICAGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ), a technology-driven holding company focused on AI-powered media, marketing, and digital assets (Stock Symbol OTC:ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Year Ending December 31, 2025.

Gross Incomes for the Year ending December 31, 2025 ("2025") were $364,082

Expenses for the Year ending December 31, 2025 ("2025") were $282,813

Net Income for the Year ending December 31, 2025 ("2025") was $81,269

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 12/31/25 were $1,066,929

The total outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2025 were 7,006,143 with 4,225,903 of those shares in the Float, reflecting a tightly held capital structure.

The Company ended the year with $65,249 Cash on hand.

* ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine, Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat.

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.

Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "2025 was a foundational year for ACGX as we transitioned into a more scalable, technology-driven business model. We streamlined operations, strengthened our balance sheet, and deployed capital into digital assets, AI-driven tools, and strategic partnerships. We are now focused on building an integrated ecosystem of media, marketing, and AI-powered platforms designed to generate traffic, automate monetization, and create long-term shareholder value. We believe this positions ACGX for better potential growth in 2026 and beyond."

2025 Strategic Highlights

AI & Digital Platform Development

Built internal AI capabilities through Alliance Creative AI, focused on automation, content generation, and scalable marketing systems

Developed infrastructure for AI-powered characters, content, and engagement platforms

Digital Asset Expansion

Acquired and launched multiple websites, landing pages, and social media platforms

Established a growing network of digital media properties designed for traffic generation, advertising, and lead monetization

Strategic Investments

Maintained significant equity position in PeopleVine, a SaaS platform serving the hospitality and membership industry

Continued discussions regarding potential partial monetization of PeopleVine shares to redeploy capital into high-growth initiatives

Consumer Brand Ownership

Retained a 20% ownership stake in Say Less Spritz, a premium ready-to-drink wine brand, through Beverage Assets, LLC

Operational Efficiency

Maintained low overhead structure and shared-resource model across projects

Focused on capital-efficient growth and scalable execution

Consulting & Receivables: ACGX maintains a consulting and marketing agreement with Connect Gifting Company, LLC, with an outstanding receivable balance of $27,383.25. The company is reviewing its legal options for collection.

Financial Position and Strategy

ACGX continues to operate with a lean cost structure and minimal fixed overhead, allowing flexibility to pursue new opportunities across digital media, AI, and strategic investments.

The Company's long-term strategy is centered on:

Building a portfolio of digital assets and platforms

Leveraging AI-driven automation and content systems

Utilizing a shared-resource model to increase efficiency and margins

Creating multiple revenue streams including advertising, lead generation, consulting, and equity appreciation

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling digital assets, media platforms, and technology-driven businesses.

The Company leverages artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and shared operational resources to grow its portfolio efficiently. ACGX's strategy is designed to create long-term shareholder value through a combination of recurring revenue, scalable digital infrastructure, and strategic investments.

More information: www.ACGX.us

About Alliance Creative AI Agency

Alliance Creative Ai is the Company's technology and marketing division focused on building AI-powered content, characters, and automation systems. These tools are designed to help businesses scale customer acquisition, engagement, and monetization more efficiently.

More information: www.ACGX.ai

About Say Less Spritz

Say Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

info@ACGemail.com