Intelligent Bio Solutions Strengthens European IP Portfolio with Eighth Patent Grant

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced it has received European Patent EP3752831, related to contextualizing fingerprint chemical analysis with fingerprint deposition volume. The grant marks the Company's eighth European patent, further enhancing intellectual property rights around its fingerprint sweat drug testing technology.

The newly granted patent protects a key advancement in how the Company's technology analyzes substances detected in fingerprint sweat by correlating chemical findings with the volume of fingerprint residue deposited during sample collection. By contextualizing chemical analysis with deposition volume, the technology improves the interpretation of detected substances and strengthens the robustness of the testing process. This innovation adds another layer of sophistication to INBS' testing methodology. The Company's growing European IP portfolio now encompasses multiple aspects of its screening system, including lateral flow fingerprint analysis, sample collection cartridges, and lateral flow test strip reader.

"The grant of our eighth European patent reflects the depth of innovation embedded in our fingerprint sweat drug testing technology," said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Each patent we secure reinforces our market position and protects the scientific breakthroughs that make our non-invasive approach a compelling alternative to traditional drug screening methods."

INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Testing Solution offers organizations across safety-critical sectors a faster, more dignified alternative to conventional testing methods. By analyzing fingerprint sweat for the presence of common substances of abuse, the technology eliminates many of the logistical and privacy concerns associated with traditional sample collection while delivering rapid, reliable results.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the U.S. include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: https://ibs.inc/

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefits from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory clearance or approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” and “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

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Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com