Treasure Global Reports 7x ARPU Growth on ZCITY; TAZTE Enters Strategic Redevelopment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced record engagement and monetization on its ZCITY Super App platform, alongside a strategic redevelopment of its TAZTE platform to strengthen its digital ecosystem.

ZCITY Delivers Record Engagement and Monetization

For the quarter ended December 2025:

High-frequency users: 70.1% of paid users completed three or more transactions, up from 43.9% in the prior quarter

70.1% of paid users completed three or more transactions, up from 43.9% in the prior quarter ARPU growth: 7x quarter-over-quarter increase

7x quarter-over-quarter increase Registered users: 2.71 million

2.71 million Registered merchants: 2,000+

These results reflect stronger engagement, repeat transactions, and improved platform economics. Initiatives including AI-powered personalization, optimized rewards, and deeper merchant integrations are driving sustainable ARPU expansion and platform scalability.

“The surge in high-frequency users demonstrates the growing strength of our ZCITY ecosystem. Our data-driven initiatives are translating into higher engagement and monetization efficiency, reinforcing our strategy of building a scalable digital platform,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global.

TAZTE Platform Strategic Redevelopment

Treasure Global’s subsidiary, TADAA Technologies Sdn Bhd, has initiated a strategic redevelopment of the TAZTE platform to enhance technological infrastructure, analytics capabilities, and user experience. This redevelopment prioritizes long-term scalability and positions TAZTE for future commercialization opportunities.

“Redeveloping TAZTE strengthens the technological foundation of our digital ecosystem and ensures we are ready for future growth opportunities,” added Carlson Thow.

Business Outlook

ZCITY’s engagement and monetization momentum, combined with TAZTE’s technology-focused redevelopment, reinforce Treasure Global’s integrated approach across digital commerce, fintech, and F&B services.

The Company plans to accelerate growth through AI-driven personalization, enhanced merchant solutions, and reward optimization, aiming to increase retention, transaction frequency, and ARPU, while strengthening long-term platform economics across Southeast Asia.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org