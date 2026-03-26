Aligned Data Centers Closes on $2.58 Billion Credit Facility to Fuel Continued U.S. Expansion

DALLAS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers (“Aligned” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Gigascale, Build-to-Scale, and Multi-tenant data center solutions supporting hyperscale, neocloud, and enterprise customers’ most demanding cloud, AI and HPC workloads, today announced the closing of a new $2.58 billion credit facility to support the continued rapid expansion of its U.S. data center portfolio.

Supported by sophisticated insurance, pension fund, and other institutional capital, the new revolving credit facility ("Devco Facility” or the “Facility”) is secured by an initial collateral pool of six high-performing, well-progressed assets within Aligned’s U.S. portfolio. The Facility features an initial term of three years, with two one-year extension options. The structure of the Facility is customized to facilitate the financing of later-stage development assets and to achieve capital treatment for insurance companies consistent with investment grade.

“This innovative Devco Facility unlocks substantial additional borrowing capacity, serving as a powerful catalyst to drive Aligned’s continued growth,” said Meghan Baivier, Chief Financial Officer of Aligned Data Centers. “At Aligned, we are deeply focused on cultivating strong partnerships that are enduring in nature. We are incredibly excited to continue our relationship with the institutional lending community as we look to grow in the future. This structure represents a completely new tool in our toolkit, giving us enhanced flexibility as we scale our operations to meet growing customer demand.”

“The strong response from the lending community and our ability to successfully establish this debt facility reflects the fundamental strength of our business and the market's belief in our continued trajectory,” Baivier adds.

By leveraging the institutional capital markets for later-stage development assets, Aligned continues to diversify its funding sources while preserving equity and optimizing its capital structure. As the Company grows its portfolio of development assets, Aligned intends to increase this Facility’s borrowing capacity and further enhance the Company’s ability to deliver state-of-the-art data centers for its customers.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading provider of sustainable, ultra-efficient and highly adaptive data center infrastructure designed to power AI innovation at scale. Fueled by over 50 patents for award-winning cooling technology and an expedited path to energy and land enablement, we support the world's most demanding AI, High-Performance Computing (HPC) and cloud workloads. Aligned is committed to the communities we serve, transforming industrial sites into technology hubs, generating local jobs and fostering widespread skilled workforce development. Aligned is Where AI Lives. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com.

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