Vivos Therapeutics Reports that Supported Professional Practices Have Achieved 'In-Network' Status Across Multiple Commercial Health Insurers and Medicare in Key Nevada Market

Insurance Coverage on Vivos Appliances and Treatment Now Available to a Significant Number of Nevada Patients Previously Unable to Access Coverage

Concurrently, Vivos Implements Cost Reduction Initiatives Related to Legacy Business Model to Focus on Scaling its Medical Affiliation Distribution Model

LITTLETON, Colo., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vivos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on the treatment of breathing-related sleep disorders and associated chronic health conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that physician-owned professional entities supported by the Company’s wholly-owned management services subsidiary in Nevada have received notices of ‘in-network’ status with a number of commercial health insurance payers, along with ‘participating’ status with Medicare.

Vivos believes this major development has the potential to positively and significantly impact patient access to Vivos’ patented OSA treatments and resulting top-line revenue and overall profitability from operations in its key treatment market of Las Vegas, NV.

In-Network Insurance Coverage

The physician-owned professional practices supported by Vivos’ management services subsidiary in Nevada report ‘in-network’ status with the following health insurance payers: Medicare, TRICARE, UnitedHealthcare, UMR, Intermountain Health, Select Health, CareSource, USDOL (workman’s comp), Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, Health Plan of Nevada, HPN Medicaid, Humana, Molina, Prominence, SilverSummit, and Wellcare, among others. The listed payers collectively cover a substantial portion of the insured population in the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area, representing what Vivos believes to be a significant addressable patient population for Vivos treatment.

Kirk Huntsman, CEO of Vivos, said, “Being ‘in-network’ with these health insurance companies and ‘participating’ status with Medicare are key milestones for the physician-owned professional practices we support, with the potential to significantly impact our management services revenue as more patients gain access to our novel OSA treatments. Since our affiliation with Sleep Center of Nevada last June, we have been working diligently to achieve insurance coverage. And while further work remains to be done in this area, as not all supported providers are ‘in-network’ with all payers, these developments are highly material to our going forward plan. Equally important, for the first time, the supported practices now have adequate numbers of trained providers to handle the expected increase in demand.”

"Previously, many OSA patients who were excited about Vivos treatment as an alternative to CPAP were denied coverage by their insurance company or Medicare. Some patients paid out of pocket or with third party patient financing, but many excellent candidates for OSA treatment were simply unable to proceed due to lack of insurance coverage. The professional practices we support have thousands of previously evaluated patients who can now be contacted regarding the availability of insurance coverage for treatment. Moreover, medical referrals are expected to rise as word spreads that insurance coverage is now available to many more OSA patients seeking Vivos treatment," concluded Mr. Huntsman.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

In addition, Vivos today announced the execution of a series of cost reduction initiatives, including a reduction in force and the termination or restructuring of a number of vendor relationships. These cost reduction initiatives, which began in February 2026, relate to Vivos' legacy dental-focused distribution model. Based on annualized run-rate calculations, Vivos estimates that these initiatives will result in approximately $4 million in annual expense savings; however, actual savings may vary depending on the timing and execution of these measures. The expected increase in revenue from the supported professional practices' in-network status, coupled with these legacy cost reductions, is expected to reduce Vivos’ cash burn rate and advance its goal of becoming cash flow positive during fiscal year 2026.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices are the only FDA 510(k) cleared technology for treating severe OSA in adults and the first to receive clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA affects over 1 billion people worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. This chronic disorder is not just a sleep issue—it is closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes of OSA.

Founded in 2016 and based in Littleton, Colorado, Vivos is working to change this. Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including statements of the Company’s management and other parties made in connection therewith, contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “potential,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal”. “aim” “is expected to,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, without limitation, those relating to: the anticipated future impact on the Company's management services revenue and profitability from the affiliated practices' in-network insurance status; the estimated annual expense savings from the Company's cost reduction initiatives, including the assumption that such savings will approximate $4 million on an annualized basis; the Company's expectations regarding patient demand and medical referrals; and the Company's goal of becoming cash flow positive.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to effectively market or sell products or continue to integrate business from the acquisition and alliance model into its own or otherwise implement sales, marketing, and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos’ products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financing to continue operations, acquire additional sleep centers practices or enter into management services support affiliations on reasonable terms, or maintain its Nasdaq listing when needed, if at all, (v) the risk that actual cost savings from cost reduction initiatives may be less than estimated or may be offset by transition costs, severance obligations, or operational disruptions, (vi) the risk that in-network status may be modified, terminated, or subject to reimbursement rate changes by insurers, (vii) the risk that patient volume increases may not materialize at the pace or magnitude anticipated, (viii) market and other conditions that could impact Vivos’ business or ability to obtain financing; and (ix) other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Hauser, Executive Assistant to the CEO

Investor Relations Contact

investors@vivoslife.com