MJLB International Accelerates High-Growth Ultrack Expansion with Appointment of Security Industry Veteran Sean Dodds

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJLB International Inc. (“MJLB” or the “Company”) today announced the strategic engagement of Sean Dodds, a highly experienced security technology professional, to drive the rapid expansion and commercialization of its Ultrack division—positioning the Company to capitalize on the fast-growing global security, surveillance, and logistics tracking markets.

Unlocking a Scalable, High-Value Revenue Platform

Management believes Ultrack is entering a transformational growth phase, with the potential to evolve into a multi-million-dollar revenue division supported by high-margin recurring services.

Based on industry benchmarks and Mr. Dodds’ prior involvement in large-scale deployments:

Commercial and institutional security projects typically range from $250,000 to $2,000,000+ per contract

Large infrastructure and integrated systems deployments can exceed $5,000,000 per engagement

Recurring monitoring, analytics, and service contracts can generate high-margin, long-term revenue streams

With targeted execution, MJLB believes Ultrack can:

Scale to $2M–$5M in near-term annual revenue

Expand toward $10M+ annual revenue potential through strategic partnerships and distribution

Build recurring revenue layers through monitoring, software integration, and service-based offerings

Drive operating leverage and margin expansion as deployment volume increases

Management views Ultrack as a high-growth vertical with significant upside as demand accelerates across logistics, infrastructure, and security markets.

Strategic Execution: From Product to Platform

The Company is actively repositioning Ultrack from a standalone offering into a fully integrated platform, combining:

Tracking and fleet monitoring technologies

Advanced surveillance systems

Logistics intelligence and asset monitoring

Scalable security solutions across commercial and residential sectors

This transition is expected to unlock larger contract opportunities, recurring service revenues, and cross-selling capabilities.

Strategic Consultant Role

Sean Dodds will play a key role in accelerating execution by:

Opening access to high-value commercial and institutional opportunities

Identifying best-in-class technology partners and suppliers

Advising on large-scale system deployments and integration strategies

Supporting development of recurring revenue models and service infrastructure

Enhancing Ultrack’s competitive positioning across multiple verticals

The Company has already initiated discussions with several industry participants as part of its expansion roadmap.

About Sean Dodds – Driving Revenue, Scale, and Shareholder Value

Sean Dodds brings over 30 years of hands-on experience in security technology, with a proven track record of working within:

Multi-billion-dollar infrastructure environments

Major financial transaction and institutional systems

Capital-intensive facility developments ranging over $100 million

High-density residential and government-supported projects

His experience in designing and implementing complex, large-scale security systems—combined with deep industry relationships—positions him to help Ultrack:

Secure high-value contracts

Accelerate revenue growth

Expand into new vertical markets

and enhance long-term shareholder value

Ultrack Positioned for Rapid Expansion

Management believes that the convergence of:

Rising global demand for security and tracking solutions

Increasing need for integrated monitoring systems

And the shift toward data-driven logistics infrastructure creates a significant opportunity for Ultrack to emerge as a scalable and potentially high-margin business segment.

Corporate Outlook

Following the implementation of key strategic initiatives across Ultrack, Better Pets, and PurRx, management will shift its focus toward strengthening the Company’s capital structure and enhancing long-term shareholder value. This includes the evaluation and potential execution of several capital optimization strategies, such as a reduction in authorized shares, the implementation of targeted share buyback programs, and the introduction of a shareholder-focused dividend policy. These initiatives are designed to improve balance sheet efficiency, mitigate dilution, and align the Company’s capital framework with its growth trajectory.

In parallel, MJLB continues to actively assess additional strategic opportunities, including expansion initiatives within its PurRx division, aimed at driving new revenue streams and increasing market penetration. Management remains committed to disciplined growth while pursuing value-accretive opportunities that complement its existing business segments.

The Company encourages shareholders and prospective investors to visit its website in the coming days, where a series of enhancements, updated product offerings, and expanded capabilities will be unveiled as Ultrack continues its evolution into a more robust and technology-driven platform.

Management expects to provide further updates as new partnerships, product developments, and commercial opportunities materialize, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, execution, and sustained growth.

About Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB)

Ultrack Systems Inc. is a diversified technology and asset management company dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and scaling high-potential businesses across key growth sectors, including smart logistics, digital health, and consumer wellness. Through strategic innovation, disciplined management, and shareholder-focused execution, Ultrack continues to build value-driven brands that make a measurable impact in today’s evolving marketplace.

Website: www.ultrack.ca

About Better Pets

Better Pets is a Canadian-owned, premium pet wellness brand committed to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. Operating under the Better Health Sciences portfolio, Better Pets specializes in clean-label, science-backed formulations made with natural, organic ingredients. Its flagship products are rapidly gaining traction among discerning pet owners and leading distributors across North America.

Website: www.mybetterpets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.