Caseware Welcomes Accounting Profession Luminary Barry Melancon to CwX 2026

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware , a global leader in AI-powered audit and financial reporting software, today announced that Barry Melancon, one of the most influential figures in the history of the accounting profession, will join Caseware's flagship event experience, CwX 2026, taking place in Florida on May 21 and 22, 2026.

Melancon, who served as President & CEO of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CEO of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, brings decades of unparalleled leadership, insight and advocacy for the global accounting profession to what promises to be one of the most significant events in the audit and accounting calendar this year.

CwX 2026 is a gathering of the profession’s most forward-thinking leaders at a pivotal moment; one defined by the transformative potential of AI and the question of how to harness it responsibly, at scale and in service of the clients the profession exists to serve.

One Year Later: How AI & Innovation Is Reshaping Leading Firms

At CwX 2026, Melancon will host a mainstage leadership panel entitled One Year Later: How AI & Innovation Is Reshaping Leading Firms - a candid, accountability-driven conversation that goes directly to the issues defining leadership in the profession right now.

Joining Melancon on the main stage, firm leaders will share real-world progress on their AI journeys, lessons learned and the structural shifts required to operationalize AI responsibly and at scale. It promises to be one of the most honest and consequential conversations the profession has had about what the AI era demands of its leaders.

Introducing the Inaugural Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards

CwX 2026 will mark a landmark moment for the next generation of accounting professionals with the launch of the inaugural Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards . These awards celebrate the emerging talent driving innovation, embracing AI and leading the profession into a new era.

Thirty exceptional professionals from across North America will be recognized for their contribution to the future of audit and accounting - but for one outstanding winner, the recognition goes far beyond the award itself and represents a once-in-a-career opportunity.

The winner will receive dedicated personal mentoring time with Barry Melancon himself - a man who has shaped the accounting profession at the highest levels for decades and whose insight, experience and network are without parallel.

In addition, the winner will receive a fully funded, all-expenses-paid trip to the next Caseware CwX event, taking place at a handpicked European destination that promises to be every bit as memorable as Florida.

If you have a colleague who deserves recognition, nominate them or be bold and put yourself forward.

"AI is at the heart of the most significant transformation the accounting profession has seen in a generation," said David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware. "CwX 2026 brings together the leaders who are navigating AI adoption in real time, celebrating the next generation of talent who will define what AI-powered practice looks like and curating the kind of dialogue that moves the profession forward. Having Barry Melancon at the heart of that is an honor. For our 30 Under 30 award winner, the opportunity to learn from him directly will be truly transformational."

Further details on the Caseware 30 Under 30 Awards nomination process can be found here . To register to attend CwX 2026, click here.

About Caseware

Media enquiries: elise.sallis@caseware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b50d6c05-20ee-447e-8ba4-a44cc25a90b2