StoneX Expands Structured Finance Capabilities with New Securitization Banking, Lending & Capital Markets Platform

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the launch of a new Securitization Banking, Lending & Capital Markets platform, expanding the firm’s capabilities across structured finance and capital formation. The new business will provide clients with tailored capital markets solutions, lending capabilities, and opportunities for platform and portfolio investments across a broad range of asset classes.

The initiative builds upon StoneX’s established fixed income sales and trading business and reflects the firm’s strategy to deepen its participation across the institutional credit ecosystem. By combining market access, capital markets expertise, and structured financing capabilities, StoneX aims to help clients access new sources of liquidity and financing across both traditional and emerging asset sectors.

The new team will support a wide spectrum of global structured finance activities. Its mandate includes banking advisory services, lending solutions, and investment opportunities in platforms and portfolios, with particular emphasis on non-traditional asset sectors where flexible capital and structuring expertise can play a critical role.

“Clients are increasingly looking for partners who can help them navigate complex financing structures and unlock value across specialized asset classes,” said Robert Laforte, Global Head of Fixed Income Sales at StoneX. “By expanding our capabilities in securitization banking, lending, and capital markets, we are building on the strength of our fixed income offering to deliver more integrated financing and capital markets solutions.”

StoneX has been developing the structured finance platform for more than a year as a natural extension of its fixed income business. The firm is actively hiring banking and analytics professionals to support the growth of the new platform as it scales globally.

To lead the development of the business, StoneX has appointed Rob Sannicandro, a structured finance veteran with more than two decades of experience building banking teams across major Wall Street institutions. In his role, Sannicandro will oversee the development of the platform’s advisory, lending, and investment capabilities.

“StoneX has built a powerful institutional platform with deep market connectivity,” said Sannicandro. “The opportunity now is to extend that foundation into structured finance by delivering creative, disciplined financing solutions across a range of asset sectors where demand for capital and structuring expertise continues to grow.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400 employees serve over 80,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana Grosser

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

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