JFrog, Ltd. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises JFrog, Ltd., (“JFrog" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FROG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/JFrog-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

JFrog’s stock price fell $9.37, or 27.5%, to close at $34.05 per share on August 7, 2024, thereby injuring investors. This decline was triggered by the Company’s release of second quarter 2024 financial results on the same day, in which it reduced its FY 2024 guidance. Within the announcement, management clarified that they “expect[s] cloud revenue growth to slow relative to prior expectations.” This revision to the company’s full-year outlook signaled a deceleration in its primary growth engine, leading to an immediate and significant market reaction from the investment community.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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