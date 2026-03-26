Hub Group, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hub Group, Inc., (“Hub" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HUBG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hub-group-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Hub Group’s stock price fell as much as 27% during intraday trading on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This volatility followed a January 5, 2026, announcement that the Company had “identified an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” Consequently, Hub Group determined that investors should no longer rely upon the financial statements from those specific periods. Additionally, the Company anticipated a conclusion that it “did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting” for the fiscal year that ended December 31, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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