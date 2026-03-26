Abacus Global Management, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Abacus Global Management, Inc., (“Abacus" or the "Company") investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/abacus-global-management-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Abacus’s stock price fell $1.64, or 21.5%, to close at $6.00 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sell-off followed a June 4, 2025, report from Morpheus Research alleging that the Company utilized fraudulent life expectancy data to boost revenues. According to the report, which cited former employees, Abacus integrated “AI powered” Lapetus Solutions reports into its “proprietary pricing tool” and avoided collecting alternative life expectancy (“LE”) data, a practice allegedly “contrary to Abacus’ disclosures to the SEC.” The publication further asserted that this dependence on Lapetus creates a material risk for the $446 million in life settlements recorded as of Q1 2025. This risk stems from the claim that the “indicative value on a Lapetus LE is 50% higher than with the other LE providers,” potentially inflating the value of the Company’s portfolio.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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