GIII Investor Alert: G-III Apparel Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Misled on Earnings: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) lost more than 11% of their share value on March 12, 2026, after the company reported full-year results that bore little resemblance to what management told shareholders three months earlier. Those who purchased GIII shares and suffered a loss are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings call on December 9, 2025, Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb told investors: "We delivered strong profitability in the third quarter despite the impacts of tariffs, with earnings exceeding the high end of our guidance range." On the same call, CFO Neal Nackman raised full-year diluted EPS guidance to $2.72 to $2.82. The CEO added that "healthy consumer demand" was driving the company's results and that management was taking a "prudent approach" to outlook.

On March 12, 2026, G-III reported fiscal year 2026 results that included a $17.5 million bad-debt charge and a quarterly net loss of $31.9 million . Full-year GAAP results came in at $1.51 per diluted share -- a shortfall of $1.21 to $1.31 from the guidance range management raised in December. Shares opened down approximately 11.53% on the news.

Shareholders who lost money on their GIII investment are encouraged to click here to obtain additional information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171