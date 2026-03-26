Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of ChowChow Cloud International Holdings, Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ChowChow Cloud International Holdings, Ltd., (“ChowChow” or the "Company") (NYSE:CHOW) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between September 16, 2025 and December 10, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). ChowChow investors have until May 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/chowchow-cloud-international-holdings-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A Complaint has been filed in connection with the sudden collapse of ChowChow’s stock price on December 10, 2025, including multiple halts of trading by the New York Stock Exchange American Exchange (the “NYSE American”) in the Company’s securities due to volatility from market manipulation that caused the Company’s stock price to surge following the IPO despite no fundamental change in profile, news or information from the Company. Per the allegations in the Complaint, an investigation and public reports have revealed that ChowChow was a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and “pump-and-dump” promotional scheme. As part of the scheme, impersonators acting as financial advisors allegedly touted ChowChow in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors. The Complaint alleges that this pump-and-dump scheme was revealed on December 10, 2025, with catastrophic losses to investors. At approximately 11:05 a.m. EST, a surge of sell orders and volume of approximately 360,000 caused the price of ChowChow ordinary shares to plummet from $11.95 per share to $10.59 per share in a span of mere minutes. At 11:07 a.m. EST, NYSE American halted trading in ChowChow ordinary shares from trading due to volatility. The halt remained in effect until 12:37 PM EST when the stock reopened for trading at the price of approximately $1.00 per share. NYSE American halted trading a second time from 3:44 PM EST until 3:49 PM EST before ChowChow stock ultimately closed at $1.83 per share, a single day loss of 84.3%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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