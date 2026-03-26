ESET Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has won four Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Now in its thirteenth year, the Global InfoSec Awards honor InfoSec innovators from around the globe and have recognized ESET’s innovation across multiple strategic categories, including MDR, AI-driven security, threat intelligence, and cybersecurity training.

ESET received the following honors in the 2026 Global InfoSec Awards:

Market Disruptor — Managed Detection and Response : ESET PROTECT MDR

ESET PROTECT MDR Publisher’s Choice — AI Cybersecurity: ESET

Publisher’s Choice — Cybersecurity Training: ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training

Publisher’s Choice — Threat Intelligence: ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence

ESET picked up the awards on March 24, 2026, at the RSAC 2026 Conference taking place in San Francisco.

“These awards reinforce the real-world impact of the work our teams are doing every day to help organizations detect threats faster and respond with confidence,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET. “Whether it’s reducing response times through MDR, giving analysts better visibility with AI-powered tools or helping employees recognize attacks before they start, our focus is on delivering security capabilities that organizations can operationalize immediately to reduce risk.”

ESET PROTECT MDR, recognized as a Market Disruptor in the MDR category, combines AI-powered automation with expert human threat hunting supported by threat intelligence to deliver rapid detection and response. Designed for organizations of all sizes, the ESET PROTECT solution + security service package provides an advanced security baseline, along with 24/7 monitoring, tailored reporting, and an average detection and response time of just six minutes. The MDR portfolio includes offerings for enterprises, small and midsize businesses, and managed service providers, helping organizations address the cybersecurity skills gap while achieving enterprise-grade protection.

In the AI Cybersecurity category, ESET was recognized for its long-standing leadership in applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to cybersecurity. This innovation is exemplified by the ESET AI Advisor, a generative AI-powered assistant integrated into the ESET PROTECT XDR Platform. Built on ESET’s decades of AI and machine learning expertise, the ESET AI Advisor helps security analysts streamline threat identification and response by delivering recommendations grounded in high-quality telemetry, facilitating faster decision-making for critical incidents.

ESET Threat Intelligence earned the Publisher’s Choice recognition for providing organizations with highly curated, actionable intelligence to anticipate and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats. In recent years, ESET has expanded its intelligence capabilities with additional proprietary threat feeds, new tiers of APT reports accessible to organizations of all sizes, and the introduction of eCrime Reports that provide unprecedented visibility into ransomware and infostealer operations.

Also recognized with a Publisher’s Choice award, ESET Cybersecurity Awareness Training equips employees with real-world skills to recognize and respond to cyber threats. Developed in collaboration with ESET Research and educators, the program incorporates interactive learning techniques such as role-playing scenarios, gamification, and phishing simulations to improve engagement and retention. With customizable training portals, compliance support, and advanced reporting capabilities, the program helps organizations strengthen their human firewall and build a resilient security culture.

“ESET embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Discover more information on ESET and its industry and customer recognition.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3fa4596-9eed-46c1-836e-c8c35f1c3863