Mii amo Unveils Specialty Wellbeing Series With Case Kenny and Erica Chidi

Famed destination spa debuts new program exploring modern mindfulness and holistic healing





SEDONA, Ariz., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mii amo , the only Forbes 5-Star wellness resort in North America, will welcome two renowned voices in the mindfulness space this summer and fall as part of its specialty Wellbeing Pathway Series —a thematic program that infuses the resort’s famed Journey experience with topics designed to provide a more in-depth approach to healing, restoring and overall wellbeing. Alongside the resort’s veteran practitioners, partners for this next iteration include mindfulness and optimism expert, best-selling author and podcast host Case Kenny ; and award-winning journalist, author, entrepreneur, and women’s health advocate Erica Chidi .

Set against the serene red rock landscape of Sedona, these three-day highly curated programs are designed to complement each Journey guest’s itinerary and their respective personal goals. Together, these visiting practitioners expand Mii amo’s holistic approach to mind body wellbeing, offering meaningful opportunities for reflection, personal growth, and renewed perspective.

Wellbeing Pathway Series:

May 3-7: Awakening the Soul: Yoga and the 5 Element s - delve into the ancient practices of yoga, breathwork, self-inquiry, sacred sound, and the powerful elements of Earth to awaken your senses to the wisdom of nature.

- delve into the ancient practices of yoga, breathwork, self-inquiry, sacred sound, and the powerful elements of Earth to awaken your senses to the wisdom of nature. June 7-11: Clear Path to Optimism with Case Kenny - blending neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and practical mindset tools to help participants cultivate a more intentional and optimistic outlook.

blending neuroscience, behavioral psychology, and practical mindset tools to help participants cultivate a more intentional and optimistic outlook. September 13-16: Living in a Softer Body with Erica Chidi - guiding guests through somatic practices and reflective dialogue that explore how reconnecting with the body’s innate wisdom can support clearer decision-making, resilience, and everyday wellbeing.

guiding guests through somatic practices and reflective dialogue that explore how reconnecting with the body’s innate wisdom can support clearer decision-making, resilience, and everyday wellbeing. Guests of sister property Enchantment are also able to attend select sessions with advance reservation. *More dates to be announced

Mii amo is a world-class wellness resort that has spent the last 20 years inspiring guests to Journey within, find connection with nature and immerse themselves in wellbeing while embarking on three, four, seven or new ten-night all-inclusive Journeys. Following a two-year closure and $40 million renewal, the Relais & Châteaux property now features 23 casitas, two-story movement and fitness studio, dedicated consultation wing, an additional 3,700 sq. ft. of space exclusive to Journey guests and new signature restaurant, Hummingbird at Mii amo.

For more information on the Wellbeing Pathway Series and to book a Journey experience, please visit www.miiamo.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4695095e-6b3d-4382-83e4-449ad1c61b12