Complyance Announces Product Availability on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complyance, the leading AI-native Enterprise GRC platform, announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services Partner Network, and its software is now available in the AWS Marketplace .

Fortune 500 companies and global Enterprises use Complyance’s platform and its purpose-built AI agents to manage governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) workflows, automate previously manual work, and increase risk observability. The foundation of the platform is the centralization of risk and compliance data across an organization, with integrations and workflow automation built in. Secure Complyance AI agents use domain expertise to layer additional, proactive automation, such as reviewing evidence, assessing vendors, tracking risks, and more.

With availability on AWS Marketplace, Enterprise customers can accelerate procurement by purchasing Complyance directly through their existing AWS agreements and commitments. This streamlines vendor onboarding, consolidates billing, and accelerates deployment of the platform.

“Complyance enables Enterprise GRC teams to move from manual oversight to continuous monitoring,” said Pablo Das, COO of Complyance. “Availability on AWS Marketplace simplifies the procurement and deployment of the product so GRC teams can stop waiting on procurement and start putting our product and agents to work.”

As Enterprises continue to adopt AI across security and compliance programs, AWS Marketplace availability provides a frictionless path to purchase and implement Complyance’s AI-native GRC platform across global teams.

About Complyance

Complyance is an AI-native Enterprise GRC platform trusted by global leaders, including Enterprises such as CVS Health, Dropbox, Major League Soccer (MLS), Wellstar Health System, and more. Complyance reduces manual GRC work by 70% through secure, domain-tested automation and AI that was built to operate in complex, Enterprise environments. The platform automates controls monitoring and audit prep, supports end-to-end risk management, automates vendor onboarding and diligence, streamlines the policy lifecycle, and creates executive visibility through granular custom reporting.

Learn more at www.complyance.com

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-p4fomfkawejka?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

Media Contact:

Cale Pissarra

Marketing Director

cale.pissarra@complyance.com